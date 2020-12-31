Ice way to welcome 2021: Zlatan takes dive into snow while dressed in his underwear as Swedish star recovers from injury (VIDEO)

AC Milan ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't shy away from confronting the winter elements as the giant Swede shared a video of himself taking a plunge into the snow while dressed only in his underwear.

Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from a muscle injury but the evergreen star has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2020/21 season, netting 11 times in 10 appearances for Milan as they ended 2020 atop the Serie A table and in contention for a first Scudetto since 2011.

Milan will be hoping to have the 39-year-old striker back soon after they resume their Serie A campaign against Benevento on January 3, and in the meantime Ibrahimovic has been enjoying some alternative cryotherapy treatment by sharing a video of himself diving into a frosty landscape.

Posting the clip to his 46 million Instagram followers, the forward referenced his planned appearance at the upcoming Sanremo music festival, which he has renamed ‘Zanremo’.

Earlier in the holidays, Ibrahimovic shared a video of a snow-covered scene and a tennis court, along with the message: “in the middle of nowhere, by the way, we are everywhere.”

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a typically eventful 2020, helping Milan’s resurgence on his return to the club while also overcoming a Covid-19 infection.

“Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea," tweeted the footballer in characteristically bombastic fashion back in September.

He then went on to front a Covid safety campaign run by local authorities in the region of Lombardy, where the giant Swedish striker resides.

As well as club team Milan’s potential Serie A success in 2021, attention will also focus on whether Ibrahimovic steps out of international retirement to help his nation at the delayed European Championships this summer.

Speaking to RT Sport earlier in September, fellow Swedish striker Jordan Larsson – son of ex-Celtic and Barcelona legend Henrik – said it would be “amazing” if the big forward returned.

“He’s an amazing player. He’s 39 years old and he’s still doing what he’s doing. It's absolutely amazing,” Larsson said.

“It would only be positive if he came back. Of course it would be more difficult for me to break into the squad but for Swedish football in general it would be amazing.”