'How didn't you know?' Zlatan slams EA Sports for 'using name without consent' – but fans say star is jealous of big-bucks Beckham

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit out at EA Sports for using his name "without permission" on their FIFA video game, some fans have suggested the big Swede was simply envious of David Beckham's lucrative contract with the company.

The AC Milan forward launched into a furious online tirade about EA Sports and FIFA, claiming that they "made money using his name" – something which he has never allowed.

"Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I'm not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am, I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver (sic). And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me," the player tweeted.

"Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate," he added.

His comments caused mixed reactions on social media with many users suggesting that England icon Beckham's reported profit from a new deal to appear on the popular EA Sports game was behind his anger.

Some fans questioned Ibrahimovic's lack of awareness about the use of his image, noting that his face has featured on the popular video game since 2000.

"How did you not know? I think it's you holding this right? strange that your comment now," one user wrote, while also posting a photo of Ibrahimovic holding a FIFA17 card with his image.

"In a 2017 interview with EA Sports, Ibrahimovic expressed happiness for being in the game for the sake of his fans and children, following the striker being awarded a special FIFA 17 Ultimate Team card, so okay then but not now?" another person asked.

"You face is in games since 2000, you just realizing it? Someone needs lawsuit money," another comment read.

A great number of internet users claimed that Ibrahimovic's complaint was connected to Beckham's deal with EA Sports, under which he is said to receive millions for the use of his image.

"Everyone calm down!! Zlatan saw that EA was paying Beckham £40m over 5 years to feature as an Icon in Fifa's game's & now his pissed because his agent didn't get him a sweet deal too. Simple really," someone wrote.

"Bro go see the Beckham news... ull understand the story behind zlatans tweet then," another user added.

Earlier this week, EA Sports announced that English legend Beckham will be available as an ICON player on FIFA 21. He will reportedly earn will £40 million ($53 million) from his three-year deal with the company.