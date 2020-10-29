 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'You are not Zlatan, do not challenge the virus': AC Milan icon Ibrahimovic leads 'wear a mask' campaign after recovery from Covid

29 Oct, 2020 17:01
Zlatan Ibrahimovic fronted the campaign in Italy. © Instagram @iamzlatanibrahimovic
AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fronting a Covid-19 safety campaign in Italy a month after testing positive for the virus.

Ibrahimovic appeared in the campaign run by local authorities in the region of Lombardy, where the giant Swedish striker resides.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Swede can be seen overlooking the region from atop a building before telling the camera: “The virus has challenged me and I won. But you are not Zlatan, do not challenge the virus. Use your head, respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win.”

The striker is then seen donning a mask.

Ibrahimovic also reminded his 45 million followers to “remember to wear a mask, keep your distance and protect those around you, always” in the video’s caption.

The 39-year-old announced on September 24 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in his own inimitable style, writing: “I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

His positive test caused him to miss four games for Milan - two Serie A matches and two UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

The veteran has nevertheless continued to show some superb form in this campaign, scoring seven goals in the five matches in which has featured.

That includes a brace in all three of his league appearances, one of which came in a 2-1 win over bitter rivals Inter Milan.

Italy has reported 590,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with almost 38,000 deaths.

Lombardy has been hit the hardest within the country, with 205,000 cases and 17,000 deaths coming from the region.

