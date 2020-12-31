‘My brother’s f*cked!’: Jake Paul SLAMS sibling Logan over Floyd Mayweather fight (VIDEO)

YouTuber and celebrity boxer Jake Paul has taken aim at his older brother Logan over his upcoming bout with Floyd Mayweather, saying that the exhibition match is "bad for the sport" and "just for clout."

Logan is all set to take on Mayweather on February 20 in a pay-per-view exhibition bout that has been ridiculed as a cynical cash grab by both men, and not a legitimate sporting contest.

It seems that number includes Logan's brother Jake, who took aim at the matchup and claimed that it had nothing to do with the sport of boxing.

Jake, who has been calling out MMA fighters and other celebrities for fights following his knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on the Tyson-Jones Jr undercard earlier this year, said that he's no fan of his brother's exhibition bout with 50-0 boxing legend Mayweather, and claimed that it's not going to end well for his sibling.

Also on rt.com Jake Paul taunts MMA world with clip mocking ‘small penis Dana White’, Conor McGregor & others (VIDEO)

"My brother's f*cked!" Jake told US gossip outlet TMZ.

"It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout."

Jake also took the opportunity to score some brotherly bragging rights over Logan, by comparing their respective boxing records.

Jake has won all three of his contests to date, while Logan has one draw and one defeat, both against English YouTuber KSI, to his name.

"I wish him the best of luck," shrugged Jake.

"I just like, don't get in there with a guy who's never even been knocked out. He's been knocked down once and it was by accident!"