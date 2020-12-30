Drunk? On drugs? CTE? Ex-boxing star MOCKED after claiming Logan Paul will cause ‘trouble’ for Floyd Mayweather in exhibition bout

One of Floyd Mayweather's former rivals has put his reputation on the line by suggesting that YouTube star Logan Paul has the ability to cause the 50-0 boxing legend problems after seeing him in action in sparring.

Former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz, who lost out to Mayweather via fourth-round knockout back in September 2011, witnessed Paul in training and saw the YouTuber knock out an unnamed pro boxer in sparring.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Ortiz explained, "These are full-on professional boxers. I sat back in shock and awe. He was so composed and relaxed. He used his reach perfect, took a little step, hook down the middle, sleep. Night-night. My only complaint is that he didn't read him a bedtime story!"

"I know what I know, and I know what I see. What I’m saying, in a sense, is that he will give Floyd trouble.

"He’s a dear friend, and I believe in him. I’m telling you, it’s going to be an interesting fight. I’ve talked to him about Floyd a few times.

"I give him the simple things: 'Floyd is Floyd, but you’re unstoppable. You’re on another level.' I strongly believe Floyd will have trouble. Logan can box, and he has power, reach speed, and he can move now."

Ortiz also had words for Conor McGregor, who fought Mayweather back in 2017 in a losing effort, and suggested that Paul would outperform the UFC star when he faces Mayweather on February 20.

"Conor couldn’t do nothing," he said.

"I don’t mean to speak bad. Conor’s a heck of a UFC fighter in the octagon, but he has no business in a ring, as opposed to someone like Logan – Logan learned in a ring. So his stuff is all standup.

"Everything about Logan is boxing, angles, moving, so it’s two different worlds. I couldn’t tell you what someone like Logan or myself could do in an octagon, but stick to what you know. And Logan, he knows boxing right now.

"[Mayweather] found a YouTuber – that sounds easy enough for a 20-time world champion. Alright, let’s beat him up. But what I’ve been watching and seeing is a YouTuber gone professional boxer who puts in hours and hours of work studying films. He’s very disciplined, and he’s working his butt off, and he listens. He has a heck of a coach [in Milton Lacroix] who’s very knowledgeable and very experienced. I believe it’s a dangerous combo.

"From what I see at the gym, I can honestly say Logan can probably hit harder than him. Now, who’s more accurate? We’ll see on Feb. 20."

Ortiz's comments have been mocked online, with a host of people on social media ridiculing his comments.

Leading the charge is former IBF junior middleweight champion Ishe Smith, who picked up on Ortiz's comment that Mayweather would have trouble with Paul by replying, "Just like he had with you?"

Another replied, "That says a lot about Victor Ortiz. Still bitter after all this time," while another fan delivered an even stronger response, saying, "A known quitter telling us he believes a former Disney star will give a defensive genius a tough time is both sad and amusing at the same time."

Others tweeted to suggest that Ortiz was under the influence of drugs, sniffing glue, drunk, or suffering from CTE.

But one fan cut through most of the insults and mockery to offer a short, clear prediction on how most fans see the fight playing out.

"You can't be serious. Mayweather is going to mop the floor with this clown," he said.