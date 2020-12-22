‘This is a REAL FIGHT’: Streaming executive says Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul WILL go for the knockout in February clash

Unlike the recent bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., the February clash between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will be a fully-fledged fight, according to one of the men leading the promotion of the fight.

Solomon Engel is the founder and CEO of Fanmio, the platform being used to run the online pay-per-view stream of the fight.

The company has previously created exclusive online events that connect fans with their favorite celebrities, but the upcoming fight between Mayweather and Paul offers the opportunity for the biggest payday in the company's history.

And, perhaps aware of the pre-fight confusion over the ruleset of the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight, Engel wanted to make clear that, although the matchup is something different, the sport and the rules will be the same as a regular boxing match.

Also on rt.com ‘We upset them’: Social media boss slams cynics as he reveals huge viewing figures for Tyson-Jones fight made his company $80MN

Speaking to UK newspaper The Sun, Engel explained that Mayweather is determined to put on a good showing, despite his clear experience advantage over YouTuber Paul.

"I think Floyd is going to have fun with it, but he's taking it very seriously," he explained.

"Floyd trains extensively and I don't think he's going to go into this fight and not be prepared. He's very excited for the fight. He sees some big opportunities here, and I don't want to speak for him but I think we all feel this could be a very historical fight and a number of different levels."

Mayweather is 50-0 and has looked virtually untouchable through his boxing career. His matchup with YouTube prankster-turned-celebrity boxer Paul, who hasn't won a fight as a professional, has been widely criticized by the sporting fraternity, while others have recognized the entertainment value and earning potential of a bout that pits one of the sport's biggest pay-per-view stars with one of the most-followed YouTube personalities.

Also on rt.com Teeing off: Golf babe Paige Spiranac SLAMS Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight and reveals DEATH THREATS from Paul's fans

Mayweather may hold the skill advantage, but a certain level of intrigue is provided by the size difference between the pair. Paul stands six inches taller than Mayweather, and is likely to outweigh the multiple-time world champion by more than 50 pounds on fight night.

Engle said that, unlike Tyson-Jones Jr., the fight will be contested under full Queensberry rules, with knockouts allowed, and both men will be going all-out for the win.

"This is a real fight. And whoever wins, wins," he stated.

"Certainly there could be a knockout, yes. I think it will be a very competitive fight.

"To be clear, we have Floyd who is the best fighter, and Logan who is a new fighter. But Logan does have some size difference: he's many inches taller, many pounds heavier and when you look at size and how that could affect the match, there's really no telling what the outcome could be.

"I do think that it will be competitive because Floyd has an incredible amount of skill and he's going to bring that to the table and Logan has size. It's like the David vs Goliath story - and we all know the outcome of that. But we don't know what the outcome will be here."