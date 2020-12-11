Teeing off: Golf babe Paige Spiranac SLAMS Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight and reveals DEATH THREATS from Paul's fans

Paige Spiranac may not be the most obvious source to go to for combat sports comment, but the Instagram golf starlet has made her views about the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight very clear.

The 27-year-old Colorado native, whose photogenic appearance and love of Instagram has garnered 2.9 million followers on the social media platform, spoke about the upcoming exhibition bout between the 50-0 boxing superstar and the notorious YouTube prankster, which is set to take place in February 2021.

Speaking on her podcast "Playing A Round," Spiranac said, "It’s a money grab, there is going to be so much money thrown for that fight.

"It’s insane that people actually want to see this happening. It’s insane to see someone with a YouTube following or social following can make this happen.

"It just shows how powerful that young demographic that everyone is reaching out to get now and the fact that people are talking about this is mind-blowing to me."

Spiranac then revealed that she had been subjected to death threats from Paul's fans in the past after she spoke out about one of his most controversial YouTube videos.

Paul had published a video of himself and his friends laughing after discovering a body hanging from a tree in a forest in Japan known for suicides. Spiranac referenced the video during an anti-bullying talk in 2018.

"I did an anti-bullying talk at a school and it was right after Logan Paul filmed a guy committing suicide in this forest," she explained.

"It was a huge controversy and I was asked what I thought about it.

"I said, ‘If you have a large following of a younger viewing audience, you have to be careful with the content that you put out there.’ And I think he should have been punished more by YouTube or his sponsors or there needed to be some form of consequence bigger than what he got.

"And I ended up receiving death threats by all of these kids in that high school, that they were defending Logan Paul, and so ever since then I have hated him.

"Because if that’s the fan base he has, where you criticize him, you [are] literally going to have people attack you, not just silly stupid schoolboy bullying but horrible, horrible things, I just don’t think they are really good people."