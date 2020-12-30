Fighting talk: Russian heavyweight champ Alexander Povetkin insists ‘boxing is cooler than MMA’ as he plots post-Covid return date

WBC interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin has compared the two most watched combat sports, saying that boxing “is cooler than MMA” despite the fast-growing popularity of the latter.

The 41-year-old admitted, however, that MMA has rapidly grown, evolving into a sports giant with a multi-billion-dollar worldwide industry.

But the Olympic champion said he still thinks boxing is more spectacular than MMA, which combines different combat styles.

“Some people love boxing, as I do, Povetkin told Tass. "Some prefer MMA, which has been rapidly developing and gaining popularity worldwide. People are interested in MMA, but anyway I think boxing is cooler."

The boxer also said he might launch his own promotion after retiring from sports.

“Of course, I have already thought about it [retirement]. Sooner or later, this will happen. I’m thinking about my future plans, including launching my own promotion, we will see what will happen.”

Povetkin was set to have a rematch with Dillian Whyte on January 30 after defeating the British brawler by a knockout-of-the-year contender four months ago, but those plans were shelved after the powerhouse was hospitalized by Covid-19.

Asked whether he could face Whyte before March, Povetkin replied: "Yes, I believe it is possible.

"As soon as I received intravenous infusion in hospital, my temperature immediately receded.

"I certainly suffered some fatigue, but on the whole, everything was okay and I have nothing to complain about. There were no complications and everything turned out to be all right."

Londoner Whyte is desperate for a shot at revenge and has even bizarrely accused Povetkin of faking his illness to avoid a rematch.

"Everything seems to be all right at the moment," said Povetkin. "I started jogging every morning and just recently I resumed my gym workouts and my work on focus mitts. So everything goes in line with the schedule."

Povetkin has only been defeated by just Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko during his impressive 39-fight career.