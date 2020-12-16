‘Can’t describe my feelings’: Russian figure skating champ reveals her ‘strong & brave’ cosplay role in Chinese video game (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva has revealed a trailer of her new role as a fearless female warrior, S-rank Valkyrie Durandal, in a Chinese video game, thrilling fans in cosplay during an enforced competition break.

In a video shared by the two-time world champion on her Instagram page, Medvedeva can be seen dancing on the ice and performing her signature spins and step sequence.

The 21-year-old said she was honored to play the role of a strong woman with an unbending will and determination who is ready to fight till the end, drawing similarities with her own skating career, which has been full of ups and downs.

“Happy to share with you the result of our work – the full trailer of the miHoYo’s video game, Honkai Impact Third, with me as the new S-rank Valkyrie Durandal [Dea Anchora]” Medvedeva wrote.

“Can’t describe my feelings about the collaboration. Durandal [Dea Anchora] is a strong and brave woman who fights until the victory.

"I find this very inspiring and close to my heart."

The video racked up almost 250,000 views within 24 hours, with former Olympic champion Ekaterina Bobrova replying: "Oh my god. Fantastic."

Medvedeva, who returned to her long-time coach Eteri Tutberidze at the beginning of the season, hasn’t competed because of health issues that will likely force her to miss the entire competitive year.

She withdrew from the two opening stages of the Cup of Russia citing a spine injury, later pulling out of the national championship after revealing that she had contracted Covid-19.