Big deal: Female Russian MMA lightweight who finished 240-KILO man in freakshow signs multi-fight contract with Bellator (VIDEO)

Fearless female fighter Darina Madzyuk, who became a viral sensation last month after she saw off 240kg (529lb) blogger Grigory Chistyakov during an exhibition showdown in Moscow, has been handed a contract by Bellator MMA.

Madzyuk won the intergender fight by technical knockout, overcoming a staggering 390lb weight difference to earn a confident first-round win in only 90 seconds.

The bout, which was staged by promotion "Our Business", saw the 28-year-old stun Chistyakov with a series of stinging punches, keeping the pressure on as her hulking opponent collapsed to the mat.

With Chistyakov lying face-down on the canvas, Madzuyk bombarded him with a series of strikes that forced her rival to tap out a submission as he suffered a quick defeat.

BREAKING: @BellatorMMA has signed Darina Madzyuk (3-1) to an exclusive contract. She will compete at flyweight and went viral earlier this month for KOing this 529lb man in Russia....

The fight went viral on social media and attracted the attention of Bellator MMA, which has added Madzyuk on a multi-fight deal, according to MMA Fighting.

"As of today, December 16th, I am officially a Bellator MMA flyweight," Madzyuk told her following of almost 34,000 on Instagram, targeting a division that is headed by former UFC champion Cris Cyborg.

Madzyuk has won four of her five senior bouts, including two knockouts, but the move has not been unanimously welcomed by fans.

"I always think Bellator could maybe be a good organization and then they go and do this," rued one, causing another to reply: "She could be a good prospect."

Others joked that they were surprised Logan and Jake Paul, the YouTube sensations who have moved into boxing and called out a variety of huge names for fights, were yet to challenge Madzyuk.

Among Madzyuk's compatriots, eight-time Russian sambo champion Marina Mokhnatkina is also a Bellator featherweight, while Diana Avsaragova fights in the flyweight division for the promotion.