 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Sometimes size DOESN'T matter: Female bantamweight fighter TKOs 240-KILO blogger in freakshow MMA fight

27 Nov, 2020 14:25
Get short URL
Sometimes size DOESN'T matter: Female bantamweight fighter TKOs 240-KILO blogger in freakshow MMA fight
Victorious: Darina Madzyuk defeated 529-pound blogger Grigory Chistyakov © YouTube
Female MMA fighter Darina Madzyuk proved that the fairer sex is more than capable of handling their business inside the cage, when she finished blogger Grigory Chistyakov in a fight with a difference.

Cross-gender contests tend to be frowned upon, with commissions and organizers keen to ensure the safety of the athletes involved. But, despite conceding a staggering 390 pounds to her male opponent, Madzyuk's martial arts skills prevailed in decisive fashion.

The matchup was staged by promotion "Our Business," and featured a host of matchups. But none captured the imagination quite like the clash between Madzyuk and Chistyakov.

Also on rt.com Big hitter: Ukrainian plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova to make MMA debut (PHOTOS)

When the action started, the huge man plodded forward and forced the female fighter against the cage. But, after the pair were separated and the action returned to the center of the cage, Madzyuk let fly with her fists.

The 28-year-old women's bantamweight fighter stunned Chistyakov with some stinging punches, and kept on the pressure as the huge 529-pound (240kg) fighter collapsed to the mat.

Then, with the hulking male fighter lying face down on the canvas, Madzuyk unleashed a bombardment of punches that forced her opponent to tap out a submission to strikes as Madzyuk claimed a first-round finish.

"After this fight, I will start to train actively," said a defeated Chistyakov after the fight.

"I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Nastya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach."

Then, reliving his defeat, he said, philosophically, "It happened. She hit me fine and I fell. Although she is small ... I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and than I didn't know what to do."

Also on rt.com The bigger they are, the harder they fall: Why fans are OBSESSED with 'freak show' fights (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies