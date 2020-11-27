Sometimes size DOESN'T matter: Female bantamweight fighter TKOs 240-KILO blogger in freakshow MMA fight

Female MMA fighter Darina Madzyuk proved that the fairer sex is more than capable of handling their business inside the cage, when she finished blogger Grigory Chistyakov in a fight with a difference.

Cross-gender contests tend to be frowned upon, with commissions and organizers keen to ensure the safety of the athletes involved. But, despite conceding a staggering 390 pounds to her male opponent, Madzyuk's martial arts skills prevailed in decisive fashion.

The matchup was staged by promotion "Our Business," and featured a host of matchups. But none captured the imagination quite like the clash between Madzyuk and Chistyakov.

Also on rt.com Big hitter: Ukrainian plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova to make MMA debut (PHOTOS)

When the action started, the huge man plodded forward and forced the female fighter against the cage. But, after the pair were separated and the action returned to the center of the cage, Madzyuk let fly with her fists.

The 28-year-old women's bantamweight fighter stunned Chistyakov with some stinging punches, and kept on the pressure as the huge 529-pound (240kg) fighter collapsed to the mat.

Then, with the hulking male fighter lying face down on the canvas, Madzuyk unleashed a bombardment of punches that forced her opponent to tap out a submission to strikes as Madzyuk claimed a first-round finish.

"After this fight, I will start to train actively," said a defeated Chistyakov after the fight.

"I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Nastya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach."

Then, reliving his defeat, he said, philosophically, "It happened. She hit me fine and I fell. Although she is small ... I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and than I didn't know what to do."