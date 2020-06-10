Big hitter: Ukrainian plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova to make MMA debut (PHOTOS)

Ukrainian plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova is planning to fight in her first mixed martial arts (MMA) event in Thailand this September. Having participated in many beauty contests, she announced her career change last month.

A former Miss World Plus-Size contestant, Kuznetsova had previously intended to enter the professional boxing ring.

However, after consulting her coaches, she decided to start with MMA before donning boxing gloves.

As reported by Championat, Kuznetsova will participate in an exhibition fight in Thailand organized by Russian businessman and blogger Maxim Mernes, who has said he wants to see MMA legend Conor McGregor as a VIP guest at the event.

Kuznetsova’s opponent has not yet been decided and will be announced later.

She said she will travel to Thailand to prepare for the fight as soon as international flights resume.

In May, the model and blogger, whose bra size is 36M, said she wanted to beat compatriot Oleksandr Usyk’s current ratings record, and was confident that the livestream of her fight would attract millions of viewers.