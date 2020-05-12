'I will break Usyk’s record': Ukrainian plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova to embark on professional BOXING career (PHOTOS)

Ukrainian plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova has announced a change of career, revealing that she intends to enter a professional boxing ring once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The blonde said she was inspired by the Klitschko brothers, whose museum she visited right before the nationwide lockdown.

“I visited the Klitschko Museum in Kyiv before the pandemic,” she said. “When we defeat the coronavirus, I'll start training with a coach.

If I succeed, I will apply for a license in Ukraine’s professional boxing league [and] be eligible to make a ring debut in a couple of months.”

The participant in various beauty contests, who proudly shares shots of her curvy figure on social media, says she aims to top compatriot Oleksandr Usyk’s current ratings record.

“Oleksandr Usyk’s recent fight was among the top 10 most viewed fights on YouTube in Ukraine. I’m sure to break this record during my debut fight,” the bombshell blogger and model said.

“I have 550,000 followers on Instagram, I’m pretty confident that they will be interested to see me in the ring. I have plans to put on a huge show,” Kuznetsova added.

The model, whose bra size is 36M, plans to participate in her first professional boxing fight as soon as next spring.