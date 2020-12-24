Coronavirus-hit Russian figure skating championship kicks off with questions over recovering stars

The Russian figure skating championship which kicks off on Thursday in Chelyabinsk will differ from previous editions with the main question ‘Who will win the title?’ being replaced by ‘Who managed to recover from Covid-19?’

When asked whether it was possible to reschedule the national championship, the head of the Russian figure skating federation Alexander Gorshkov said he was not sure the situation would improve during the coming months, making it clear the tournament will be held as planned.

The global coronavirus crisis, which has seriously impacted the current skating season, made amendments to the Russian championship as well as forcing several top skaters to withdraw from the competition.

Reigning European champion Alena Kostornaia and two-time world gold medalist Evgenia Medvedeva said they will miss the national selection after contracting Covid-19.

The two skaters are believed to have fully recovered, but failed to gain decent competitive shape to battle for medals.

In their absence the fight for the coveted title is expected to unfold between quad-jumping starlets Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova and Russian ‘ballerina’ Kamila Valieva.

None of them have tested positive for Covid-19, however, Shcherbakova pulled out of several competitions a month ago due to pneumonia. She hasn’t competed since then leaving the question about her readiness to compete for high places open.

Trusova who has the most impressive technical content among all participants failed to impress at the home Grand Prix event – the Rostelecom Cup – making noticeable errors which left her behind the podium.

Former world and European champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva splendidly won the Rostelecom Cup demonstrating solid and mature skating, however, her preparation for the country’s main tournament was undermined by Covid-19 which forced her to pause the training process.

The skaters will vie for places on the national team, however, it remains unknown whether they will be able to represent Russia at international level, as the Covid-19 crisis threatens to undermine the entire season.

The European championship has already been canceled, while the destiny of the world tournament remains unknown.