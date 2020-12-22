 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Quad princess’: 12yo Russian performs stunning combo for Plushenko - but Euro champ Kostornaia out despite Covid recovery (VIDEO)

22 Dec, 2020 15:00
Get short URL
‘Quad princess’: 12yo Russian performs stunning combo for Plushenko - but Euro champ Kostornaia out despite Covid recovery (VIDEO)
Alena Kostornaia © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf | Veronika Zhilina © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Evgeni Plushenko’s figure skaters have been at the center of public attention this week for contrasting reasons, providing footage of a remarkable young talent as well as disappointment for fans about Alena Kostornaia's condition.

On Monday, renowned skater turned-coach Plushenko shared a video of 12-year-old prodigy Veronika Zhilina performing an incredible jumping combo which only a few male skaters are capable of achieving.

The Russian effortlessly landed a quadruple Salchow in combination with a triple toe-loop, repeating the latter move at the end of her mindblowing performance.

Princess of quads, 12 years old – Veronika Zhilina 4S -3T-3T”, Plushenko captioned a video of Zhilina’s incredible jumps, proudly sharing the feat on Instagram.

Plushenko's son, Alex, also showed his admiration for Zhilina on her Instagram account, where she thanked the three-time world champion, her coaches and her mother for their support.

A groundswell of pride and respect for Zhilina turned to less positive news after it was confirmed that reigning European champion Alena Kostornaia won’t compete at the national championship in Chelyabinsk this week.

Kostornaia has pulled out of the Russian nationals because she hasn’t yet gained decent competitive shape after Covid-19,” the general secretary of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Alexander Kogan, said.

The winner of last year’s ISU Grand Prix final contracted Covid-19 in November after taking part in the home Grand Prix event, the Rostelecom Cup.

Despite being seen back in training at the Angels of Plushenko academy, the showpiece has arrived too quickly for the 17-year-old.

The skater is said to have fully recovered, but an enforced pause in training impacted her readiness to compete at the national tournament.

Also on rt.com European figure skating champion Alena Kostornaia tests positive for COVID-19
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies