European figure skating champion Alena Kostornaia tests positive for COVID-19

The list of COVID-19-infected figure skaters continues to grow, with one more Russian athlete, Alena Kostornaia, being confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

The reigning European champion will miss the upcoming Cup of Russia stage in Moscow, having withdrawn from the competition just hours before the planned start.

READ MORE: Former world and European champ Elizaveta Tuktamysheva to miss Russian Cup stage after testing positive for COVID-19

“She will not participate because of her positive COVID-19 test result,” said the general secretary of the Russian figure skating federation, Alexander Kogan, confirming Kostornaia’s diagnosis.

The winner of last year’s ISU Grand Prix has become the third Russian skater to have contracted coronavirus after Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Dmitry Aliev, who were also expected to compete at the Cup of Russia.

All the three athletes participated in the home Grand Prix event, the Rostelecom Cup, two weeks ago where spectators were allowed at the stands.

Some skaters were seen hugging and kissing their coaches in the kiss-and-cry corner – something the Russian figure skating federation was widely criticized for after the competition.

Both Tuktamysheva and Kostornaia have been left without the fifth stage of the Russian Cup, with rules requiring all figure skaters to take part in at least two stages to be approved for the national selection.

However, it is expected that national figure skating bosses will slightly amend the strict regulations to take into account the current COVID-19 crisis.