 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Former world and European champ Elizaveta Tuktamysheva to miss Russian Cup stage after testing positive for COVID-19

3 Dec, 2020 11:32
Get short URL
Former world and European champ Elizaveta Tuktamysheva to miss Russian Cup stage after testing positive for COVID-19
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva © Global Look Press / Raniero Corbelletti
Russian figure skating ace Elizaveta Tuktamysheva will miss the fifth stage of the Cup of Russia in Moscow after her COVID-19 test returned positive.

The athlete’s COVID-19 test turned out to be positive. That’s why Alexei Mishin’s skater will skip the upcoming competition,” a statement from the Russian figure skating federation said.

READ MORE: She’s no ‘babushka’! Elizaveta Tuktamysheva proves ‘mature’ skaters CAN STILL beat quad-jumping juniors

Two weeks ago Tuktamysheva produced a dominant performance at the ISU Grand Prix event Rostelecom Cup, beating pre-tournament favourites Alena Kostornaia and Alexandra Trusova.

The 23-year-old took part in an exhibition gala after her win along with the rest of competitors who performed in front of the Moscow crowd.

One more winner of the Rostelecom Cup, Dmitry Aliev, was also was forced to withdraw from the upcoming stage of the Cup of Russia after he, like Tultamysheva, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Also on rt.com ‘I can have kids at this age’: Russian ‘striptease’ skater Tuktamysheva reveals what she thinks about while landing quads

The reigning European champion in the men’s event also participated in a post-competition exhibition show which was held at the Rostelecom Cup.

Russian figure skating officials haven’t revealed the athletes’ state of health, restricting the announcement to just their COVID-19 status.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies