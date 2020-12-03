Former world and European champ Elizaveta Tuktamysheva to miss Russian Cup stage after testing positive for COVID-19

Russian figure skating ace Elizaveta Tuktamysheva will miss the fifth stage of the Cup of Russia in Moscow after her COVID-19 test returned positive.

“The athlete’s COVID-19 test turned out to be positive. That’s why Alexei Mishin’s skater will skip the upcoming competition,” a statement from the Russian figure skating federation said.

Two weeks ago Tuktamysheva produced a dominant performance at the ISU Grand Prix event Rostelecom Cup, beating pre-tournament favourites Alena Kostornaia and Alexandra Trusova.

The 23-year-old took part in an exhibition gala after her win along with the rest of competitors who performed in front of the Moscow crowd.

One more winner of the Rostelecom Cup, Dmitry Aliev, was also was forced to withdraw from the upcoming stage of the Cup of Russia after he, like Tultamysheva, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The reigning European champion in the men’s event also participated in a post-competition exhibition show which was held at the Rostelecom Cup.

Russian figure skating officials haven’t revealed the athletes’ state of health, restricting the announcement to just their COVID-19 status.