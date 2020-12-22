Who gets YOUR vote? UFC reveals four SPECTACULAR ‘Knockout of the Year’ nominees (VIDEO)

A quartet of the UFC's most explosive fighters delivered memorable finishes to earn nominations for the UFC's "Knockout of the Year" award. Check out all four nominees, and check out their finishes here.

It was a year like no other for sport, and the UFC led the way through the COVID-19 pandemic as they continued to host safely-run events in the United States and Abu Dhabi.

While the UFC and their hardworking staff stepped up to keep the show alive through 2020, the fighters themselves seemed equally as inspired, as they delivered a host of stunning performances inside the octagon to wow the fans throughout the year.

Four fighters, in particular, stood out as they served up a quartet of spectacular finishes that have been officially nominated for the UFC's "Knockout of the Year" award.

First up was former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who showcased his lightning-fast hands to deliver a buzzer-beating knockout of longtime Brazilian contender Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250.

Then there was the viral knockout that trended worldwide, as Joaquin Buckley unleashed what UFC commentator John Gooden described as "real-life ninja stuff" to defeat Contender Series graduate Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Island 5 with a jaw-dropping spinning back-kick KO.

Also nominated was heavy-handed welterweight Khaos Williams, who starched fellow heavy hitter Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 14 with a quickfire KO at UFC Vegas 14, and rounding out the list of nominees was one of the fighters of 2020, as Kevin Holland delivered a rarely-seen knockout from his back as he finished former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza at UFC 256 earlier this month.

Check out the four fantastic finishes and pick your winner!