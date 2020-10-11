'Real-life ninja stuff!' Watch and be AMAZED as Joaquin Buckley delivers one of the 'CRAZIEST knockouts' in UFC history (VIDEO)
Buckley attempted to connect with a left high kick to the head, but Kasanganay blocked it and held on to Buckley's leg to set up an opening for himself to land a big shot.
But Buckley saw it as an opening for himself, and spun swiftly and connected with a vicious turning back kick, which connected hard with Kasanganay's chin, knocking him out instantly.
THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c— UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020
"That was one of the most spectacular knockouts we have ever seen!" exclaimed play-by-play commentator John Gooden, while co-commentator and UFC fighter Paul Felder described it as "one of the craziest knockouts I've ever seen in my life!"
Gooden then labeled the spectacular technique as, "Real-life ninja stuff," as those present inside Flash Forum attempted to process what they just witnessed.
KO of the Year! 🔓Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/1ywVZzin5U— UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020
It was one of the best knockouts seen in 2020, and arguably one of the most spectacular knockouts in UFC history as Buckley produced a highlight-reel moment for the ages in Abu Dhabi.