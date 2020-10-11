 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Real-life ninja stuff!' Watch and be AMAZED as Joaquin Buckley delivers one of the 'CRAZIEST knockouts' in UFC history (VIDEO)

11 Oct, 2020 09:54
Stunning KO: Joaquin Buckley stole the show on "UFC Fight Island" ©  UFC
UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley produced a knockout from the gods to claim the most spectacular victory of the night on UFC Fight Island on Saturday night as he starched Impa Kasanganay with a stunning spinning back kick.

Buckley attempted to connect with a left high kick to the head, but Kasanganay blocked it and held on to Buckley's leg to set up an opening for himself to land a big shot.

But Buckley saw it as an opening for himself, and spun swiftly and connected with a vicious turning back kick, which connected hard with Kasanganay's chin, knocking him out instantly.

"That was one of the most spectacular knockouts we have ever seen!" exclaimed play-by-play commentator John Gooden, while co-commentator and UFC fighter Paul Felder described it as "one of the craziest knockouts I've ever seen in my life!"

Gooden then labeled the spectacular technique as, "Real-life ninja stuff," as those present inside Flash Forum attempted to process what they just witnessed.

It was one of the best knockouts seen in 2020, and arguably one of the most spectacular knockouts in UFC history as Buckley produced a highlight-reel moment for the ages in Abu Dhabi.

