'Real-life ninja stuff!' Watch and be AMAZED as Joaquin Buckley delivers one of the 'CRAZIEST knockouts' in UFC history (VIDEO)

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley produced a knockout from the gods to claim the most spectacular victory of the night on UFC Fight Island on Saturday night as he starched Impa Kasanganay with a stunning spinning back kick.

Buckley attempted to connect with a left high kick to the head, but Kasanganay blocked it and held on to Buckley's leg to set up an opening for himself to land a big shot.

But Buckley saw it as an opening for himself, and spun swiftly and connected with a vicious turning back kick, which connected hard with Kasanganay's chin, knocking him out instantly.

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

"That was one of the most spectacular knockouts we have ever seen!" exclaimed play-by-play commentator John Gooden, while co-commentator and UFC fighter Paul Felder described it as "one of the craziest knockouts I've ever seen in my life!"

Gooden then labeled the spectacular technique as, "Real-life ninja stuff," as those present inside Flash Forum attempted to process what they just witnessed.

It was one of the best knockouts seen in 2020, and arguably one of the most spectacular knockouts in UFC history as Buckley produced a highlight-reel moment for the ages in Abu Dhabi.