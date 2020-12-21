Lock & ski: Olympic champ sent to jail after cops find cocaine & other drugs at his home following arrest for speeding at 127mph

Double Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has been given seven months in prison after confessing to drug use and speeding, ending a four-month case after police searched the Norwegian's home following his arrest.

A caught heard that thirteen-time World Championship winner Northug had driven at speeds of between 104 and 137mph on four occasions across four days in August, racing at well over double the speed limit on roads in his homeland while filming himself and mocking some of the drivers he flew past.

After catching him speeding, police who suspected Northug was under the influence of drugs found recreational amounts of cocaine and MDMA, as well as five tablets containing narcotics, during a search of his apartment.

No drugs were detected in Northug's system but he admitted to having taken both alcohol and cocaine on an evening during the week of his offences, insisting that he did not feel intoxicated when he provided learning sessions at a ski school for children and young people the following day.

Northug did not contest the charges and had been open about his issues after his arrest. "I have a serious substance abuse problem consisting of alcohol, drugs and pills in connection with periodic hard partying, and there has been a lot of hard partying lately," he said at the time.

"I have not taken it seriously, denied it and hidden it from people around me. Now the consequences are that it has become very serious and extensive."

The 34-year-old was also banned from driving for life after being found guilty of reckless driving, filming with a mobile camera while driving recklessly and storing drugs, with a decision being reached just two hours after his testimony.

District judge Ole Kristen Overberg warned that Northug had risked the lives of other drivers. "It is aggravating that several films were made of speeding offenses which, according to the accused's own explanation, were shown to friends," he added, explaining that the crime needed to be "dealt with severely" because of Northug's similar past misdemeanors.

Prosecuting documents said that Northug had "constantly filmed and commented" on his driving while posing a "great danger to himself and other road users" in nearby lanes.

Speaking by video link, Northug said he created clips that he shared with others by using his mobile phone in his right hand while using his left hand to steer.

He was reluctant to expand on the remarks he could be heard making in the videos, saying that he had made comments on his driving and did not need to further the point.

Asked if he had intended to humiliate other drivers while creating four clips in roughly 12 minutes on one occasion, Northug replied: "I'm saying that I'm going to pass them and doing it with a kind of commentator voice."

The judge concluded that Northug "commented on his own driving, as if he had humiliated and put in their place those who were overtaken."

Halvard Helle, defending Northug, claimed that the sentence was too harsh, although his client was keen to accept the ruling and "move on".

A term of up to six months would have allowed Northug to avoid a prison term by wearing an anklet to track his whereabouts.

"The darkest day of the year was enough for Northug when he was taken in August," said Helle, calling the arrest "the zero point."

"In the meantime, there has been a significant change in his lifestyle. This applies to both intoxication and training and other things that help to put what has gone on behind him."

Police had initially wanted Northug to receive an eight-month term, which was reduced as a result of his plea.

Northug confirmed that urine samples taken "regularly" by his doctor had shown that he was abstaining from drug and tablet misuse, and he did not take the opportunity to make any closing comment after the hearing.

The 2010 Winter Olympics hero received public support recently after releasing a festive single, "Petter's Christmas", and encouraging everyone to "sing a little".

The writers of the song had intended to feature an international artist on the record but were pleasantly surprised by Northug's singing abilities, collaborating with him after he enjoyed hearing it and put himself forward for vocal duties.

The track was originally written in English before Northug wrote Norwegian lyrics, including a montage of sporting moments, the line "you've been a bad boy" and the pledge: "In life I stumble, but I have to get up again."