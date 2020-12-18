 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Tiger cub: Golf world stunned as Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie shows off IDENTICAL swing to his father (VIDEO)

18 Dec, 2020 09:31
Get short URL
Tiger cub: Golf world stunned as Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie shows off IDENTICAL swing to his father (VIDEO)
Tiger Woods and his son teed off to delight fans. © Twitter @ChampionsTour
Golf prodigy Charlie Woods is showing signs that he might one day rival his father on the golf course after he displayed the patented Woods swing alongside his 15-time major winning dad ahead of this weekend's PNC Championship.

Charlie, the son of Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, has already signposted himself as being one to watch for the future with a series of impressive performances in junior tournaments across the United States, but recent evidence has led some fans of the sport to declare that Woods Jr. might just develop into a top professional the father and son tandem were spotted practicing their swings ahead of the start of Saturday's tournament in Orlando - which features family members competing alongside one another. 

Video posted online shows the elder and younger Woods working on their swings ahead of the beginning of the family-friendly tournament - with many observers commenting on how much Charlie's swing resembles that of his father.

Charlie even pulls off the Tiger Woods signature club twirl after launching his shot down the fairway. 

The future appears to a bright one for Tiger's cub Charlie, and he couldn't have hoped for a better tutor to help him with his swing than his father who, remember, won his first major at 21 - just ten years his son's senior. 

"He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions," Woods said of his son this past summer. "I've kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up."

Also on rt.com The second coming: Tiger Woods' SON Charlie blows field away in junior golf tournament (VIDEO)

Woods, who is now 44, also says that he envies the mechanics of Charlie's swing after his own has been impacted by a litany of injuries over his career.

"I wish I had his move," Woods said. "I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him."

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies