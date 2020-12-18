Tiger cub: Golf world stunned as Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie shows off IDENTICAL swing to his father (VIDEO)

Golf prodigy Charlie Woods is showing signs that he might one day rival his father on the golf course after he displayed the patented Woods swing alongside his 15-time major winning dad ahead of this weekend's PNC Championship.

Charlie, the son of Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, has already signposted himself as being one to watch for the future with a series of impressive performances in junior tournaments across the United States, but recent evidence has led some fans of the sport to declare that Woods Jr. might just develop into a top professional the father and son tandem were spotted practicing their swings ahead of the start of Saturday's tournament in Orlando - which features family members competing alongside one another.

Video posted online shows the elder and younger Woods working on their swings ahead of the beginning of the family-friendly tournament - with many observers commenting on how much Charlie's swing resembles that of his father.

Charlie even pulls off the Tiger Woods signature club twirl after launching his shot down the fairway.

Damn dude that swing is smooth — Billy Cove (@billyon646) December 17, 2020

Only could a child of Tiger Woods twirl their club like that in the range and not get shit for it — Jason (@thejdog1) December 17, 2020

Hey @ActionNetworkHQ what are the future odds that Charlie woods wins multiple Majors? Whatever it is count me in. — Kevin Snetsinger (@Ksnetsy9) December 17, 2020

The future appears to a bright one for Tiger's cub Charlie, and he couldn't have hoped for a better tutor to help him with his swing than his father who, remember, won his first major at 21 - just ten years his son's senior.

"He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions," Woods said of his son this past summer. "I've kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up."

Woods, who is now 44, also says that he envies the mechanics of Charlie's swing after his own has been impacted by a litany of injuries over his career.

"I wish I had his move," Woods said. "I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him."