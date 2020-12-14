Cat-astrophe! Wife of Russian hockey star posts gruesome picture of scars after run-in with family cat (PHOTO)

Evgeniya Tikhonova, who is married to ex-NHL player Viktor Tikhonov, has revealed a photograph showing a series of scars on her face which she says came about as a result of being caught up in attack by her household cat.

The stunning Tikhonova says she is on a course of antibiotics and has received a tetanus shot after her cat, Sophia, lashed out at her after a passing dog "playfully" jumped on her cat in the incident left her with cuts and grazes to the left side of her face.

"When you think, 'well, 2020 has almost come to an end and soon everything will be great!' And then - BAM - it suddenly hits you in the face and reminds you who’s in charge here," she wrote on Instagram.

"My face shows the consequences of a fight stopped between our cat and a passing dog, who playfully jumped on Sophia. The cat decided to ‘protect’, in the end I’m left with a sewn-up face, on antibiotics, and with a new tetanus vaccine.

"Everything’s okay, now I am just more beautiful than any Christmas tree!!!" she concluded, before adding the hashtag #f**kyou2020.

She also noted how she expects to have some scars visible on her face once the damage heals from the cat attack but judging by the tone of her post, it doesn't seem like she is going to take it out too hard on Sophia - who would presumably have another eight lives if Evgeniya sought a measure of revenge.

So, while she says her face now looks like a Christmas tree, perhaps it might be time to put give Sophia some catnip as a festive treat to avoid situations like this from happening again.