‘I feel good’: Russian star Tuktamysheva reveals she lost sense of smell as she marks Covid recovery by dancing in kitchen (VIDEO)

Ex-world and European figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has celebrated recovering from her Covid-19 ordeal by dancing for fans in her kitchen, revealing that she will be eating sushi after her sense of smell returned.

The 23-year-old was hospitalized as she was forced out of training in November because of her illness, which seriously affected her lungs and robbed the Russian of her sense of smell.

After missing the fifth stage of the Cup of Russia in Moscow, Tuktamysheva moved to reassure fans that she was coping and has now produced a more convincingly energetic message as she continues to overcome her ordeal.

Posing in a kitchen with friend Valeria Maximova, Tuktamysheva playfully performed a choreographed dance move in a black outfit and said that she was looking forward to tucking in to sushi now that her senses had fully returned.

"When the smell finally returns and you can have a delicious meal," she told her following of more than 203,000 on Instagram. "Waiting for sushi."

Tuktamysheva returned to the ice on Tuesday and even planned to conduct a free dance session for the public as part of a special collaboration on Sunday.

"I love to dance," the 2015 world title winner explained. "For me, this is not only part of the job, but also the best way to cheer up or throw out all the negativity that has accumulated inside.

"We will show you beautiful choreographic movements that everyone can repeat. We will help you to relax and recharge yourself with a calm mood."

Tuktamysheva could be forgiven for needing a pick-me-up herself after being prevented from taking to the ice as she battled back to full health, although she was inundated with messages of support after her diagnosis was announced last week.

"Friends, thank you for your concern and wishes for recovery," she told her followers, adding a heart. "I feel good. Take care of yourself."