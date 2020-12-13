Bulgarian pop beauty Andrea watches on as former flame Kubrat Pulev gets pummeled by Anthony Joshua in world title fight (PHOTOS)

Kubrat Pulev suffered defeat to Anthony Joshua in their world heavyweight title fight in London on Saturday night but at least blonde Bulgarian pop queen Andrea was on hand to offer support and sympathy.

Mandatory challenger Pulev was knocked out by a thunderous straight right hand from Joshua in the ninth round of their contest at Wembley Arena, after the Bulgarian had managed to scrap his way back into the fight despite also being sent to the canvas in round three.

The defeat meant Joshua retained his IBF, WBA and WBO titles, while the 39-year-old Pulev was handed only the second defeat of his 30-fight professional career – the previous loss coming against Ukrainian great Wladimir Klitschko all the way back in 2014.

One-thousand fans were allowed into the arena to see home favorite Joshua’s victory – and that included support for Pulev in the form of Bulgarian pop queen Andrea.

The pair were formerly an item but are said to have split in July of last year.

Andrea shared images to her 360,000 followers on Instagram of herself in the crowd, also selecting an image of Pulev landing a rare shot on Joshua.

Judging by the posts and Andrea’s continued support of the boxer, the pair remain close despite their reported romantic split.

Pulev has courted controversy in recent years and in the build-up to his but with Joshua was accused of racism for answering that Joshua’s “tan is better than mine” when asked about his opponent’s strengths.

Last year, the Bulgarian had his boxing license temporarily revoked in California and was ordered to attend a sexual harassment education course after forcefully kissing reporter Jennifer Ravalo in a post-fight interview.

Also on rt.com Pulev team release video claiming to show Jenny Sushe partying with boxer AFTER controversial kiss

Pop star Andrea had supported him during that incident, writing on social media: "In a piece in Vegas SportsDaily I find Jenny Sushe [Ravalo] as a victim, that she is hurt and shocked. How can someone upload a video and plead how hurt they are by it?

"To me it is more of a joke, a rather comical situation. When it comes to the sushi... We all love it, but only when the fish is fresh and the rice not overcooked."

Blonde diva Andrea was a teenage beauty queen in her homeland, winning accolades including Miss Sofia and Miss Tourism Bulgaria before launching a pop career.

She was not the only celebrity name in the crowd in London, as boxing icon Floyd Mayweather was also in attendance was sought out by the victorious Joshua after the bout.

Despite Joshua failing to follow-up his third-round dominance with a quick knockout when he appeared to have Pulev in serious trouble, the Brit said he had “played a smart game” by waiting until round nine.

“What can I say, this is the fight game, at the same time I'm not in competition with anyone apart from myself,” said the 31-year-old.

“I'm staying true to myself, learning every day, I get older, I get wiser, I learn that this boxing game is chess and not checkers. I play a smart game and I make the right moves at the right time.

“Round nine, I got the knockout and onto the next. It's always good to see some great boxing.”

One man less than impressed was WBC champion Tyson Fury, who accused Joshua of “sh*tting himself” at the prospect of a title unification fight next year, and branding his fellow British heavyweight a “big bum dosser.”