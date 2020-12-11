Medics hoping to return Michael Schumacher to 'a more normal life,' says FIA president Jean Todt

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's treatment is being tailored to help the German superstar "return to a more normal life," according to FIA president and former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt.

Todt has kept in close touch with Schumacher and has tracked his friend and former colleague's recovery following the German's horrific skiing accident in 2013, though details of Schumacher's injuries and subsequent treatment have remained a closely-guarded secret.

Speaking to Ouest France, Todt explained that doctors are attempting to return Schumacher to a level of health that will see him return to everyday life, or as close to it as possible.

"I am very discreet on this subject," Todt admitted.

"We all know that Michael had a very serious accident and, unfortunately, it had significant consequences for him.

"Since then, he has been treated so that he can be able to return to a more normal life."

While Schumacher continues his recovery, his son Mick has made headlines of his own.

The 21-year-old captured the Formula 2 world championship last weekend and will race in Formula 1 from next season with the American Haas F1 team.

"He has been champion in Formula 3 in 2018 and in Formula 2 this year," said Todt.

"The next step is Formula 1, and it will probably be the most difficult for him.

"But he has shown that he has the qualities to make the most of a car. So if he has the car Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen had, he will have results comparable to them. If he has the type of car Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have, his results will obviously be different.

"What we can hope for, for him and for Formula 1, is that there will be more cars that come close in performance to the Mercedes in the future."