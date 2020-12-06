 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘So proud’: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick recreates dad’s emotional chat with Formula 1 boss after winning Formula 2 crown (VIDEO)

6 Dec, 2020 16:33
Michael Schumacher's (right) son Mick has won the Formula 2 title ahead of his move to Formula 1 © Flavio lo Scalzo / Reuters | © Reuters
Rising star Mick Schumacher gave fans memories of his legendary father's glorious career by winning a title ahead of his move to Formula 1 next season, celebrating his win with one of the men who used to congratulate his dad.

Twenty years after Schumacher senior lifted his first Formula 1 title as a Ferrari driver, his 21-year-old son signed off from Formula 2 as a champion despite being forced to pit to replace damaged tyres early on in Bahrain.

The Ferrari young driver set the fastest lap after returning to the track, and his 18th-placed finish was enough to secure the championship by 14 points from Callum Ilott, his British rival who finished tenth.

Thrilled viewers noticed that the prodigy had produced an almost identical photo to one featuring his father as he shared his joy with Formula 1 managing and technical director Ross Brawn, who held similar senior roles while the seven-time champion was in his heyday.

They also responded with throwback pictures on social media, showing the pair in a racing car together when Schumacher was a baby.

"So happy, so proud," said one fan. "The Schumacher name will be returning to F1," added another. "Congratulations - your Dad will be proud of you."

Jean Todt, the president of governing body the FIA, revealed last month that Schumacher's illustrious father had been able to follow his son's impressive progress from his bed, giving fans hope that his recovery from a skiing accident that paralyzed him in 2013 is progressing.

The younger Schumacher was overwhelmed ahead of his top-level future with Haas after his spell with Prema ends, having been heard telling his team that he had "no words" and was "so happy" as they informed him of his victory.

"I don't really understand or feel like I am champion yet," he admitted, attributing his success to his team. "It's going to take a few days, maybe.

"It would sound a lot better with a good race today. Nevertheless, we are champions and people will forget this race and remember the good times this year.

"The guys who were driving this year were absolutely amazing. They were all on a high level and they've all been really respectful."

Schumacher started racing in 2015 and established himself as a force with Prema by finishing second in the ADAC and Italian Formula 4 championships the following season.

He won the Formula 3 European Championship in 2018 and came 12th in his debut Formula 2 season last year.

