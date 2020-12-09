MMA knockout Rachael Ostovich hits out at 'weirdos' wanting her to launch X-rated account after UFC release

Mixed martial arts siren Rachael Ostovich says that she may one day open an OnlyFans account - but only if she wants to and steadfastly says that she won't bend to the demands of her 'weirdo' fans.

Ostovich, 29, was issued with her UFC walking papers this week after her third successive loss in the Octagon and it comes amid a cull of the UFC roster which Dana White says could lead to around 60 fighters leaving the organization.

The considerable profile that Ostovich has will likely mean that several of the world's top fight promotions might soon announce themselves as suitors for her services, but some of her fans have suggested an alternate means of income for the stunning fighter - and have asked her to open up an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans, for the unaware, is a paid subscription service which gives donors access to a range of often racy and suggestive photographs and videos unavailable elsewhere.

Several female mixed martial artists already hold accounts, among them Jessica Eye, Claudia Gadelha and Bec Rawlings - but according to Ostovich, her supporters won't get an opportunity to see her in her birthday suit anytime soon.

If you on your only fan game making that money ... GET IT GIRL😜🤑....but all you weirdos saying “OF” next for me.. like that’s my only option can kiss my a$$. — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) December 8, 2020

"If you on your only fan game making that money ... GET IT GIRL....but all you weirdos saying 'OF' next for me.. like that’s my only option can kiss my a$$," Ostovich wrote online after being inundated with requests.

However, Ostovich did state that if one day she does decide to open an account with OnlyFans it won't be because of pressure but rather because she wants to.

If I make one it’s bc I want to on my terms lol not bc y’all asking for it. I do what I want when I want. 😜😂 — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) December 9, 2020

"If I make one it’s [because] I want to on my terms lol not [because] y’all asking for it. I do what I want when I want," she said.

Despite owning a losing record as a professional fighter, the 4-6 Ostovich is among the bigger names in women's MMA. Her Instagram following of more than 750,000 outshines many of her peers in both women's and men's mixed martial arts - making it likely that an OnlyFans account would be exceptionally popular amongst her fanbase.

Since its launch in 2016, OnlyFans has paid out an incredible $600 million (€496 milllion / £447 million) to its legions of content creators but short of Ostovich becoming the latest female fighter to publish a few homemade photoshoots, her fans will likely have to make do with the occasionally racy shots with crop up on her Instagram page - for the time being at least.