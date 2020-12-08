‘We keep moving’: MMA stunner Rachael Ostovich poses for fans and offers defiant message despite being RELEASED by UFC

Hugely popular MMA star Rachael Ostovich has said that she has been singled out in the media and claimed that "bad publicity is good publicity" after being cut by the UFC, winning support from fans including pornstar Kendra Lust.

Social media sensation Ostovich was released by the promotion on Monday after enduring her third consecutive UFC loss, a TKO defeat against Gina Mazany in Las Vegas on November 28.

Ostovich is one of 60 fighters that UFC president Dana White expects to cut by the end of the year, and the fashion-loving flyweight has attracted more attention than most thanks to her huge online profile and model looks.

"Sixty other cuts but little old me, making news on my way out," she told her vast Instagram following of more than 762,000 after the announcement broke, posing in a familiar skin-tight outfit.

"One thing I've learned is that even bad publicity is good publicity. We keep moving. Grateful for it all."

At 29, the judo specialist has four wins from 10 professional fights and could potentially return to the all-female fighting promotion Invicta FC, with whom she won two of her four bouts before earning her shot on the UFC's talent-finding reality show, The Ultimate Fighter.

Ostovich could just as easily capitalize on her vast following, which she was already cashing in on before her departure from the UFC, by launching her own beauty website and a racy calendar for 2021.

Her first UFC opponent, Paige VanZant, has spoken openly about the potential of social media platforms to provide a greater income than fighting, and Ostovich is acting as the poster girl for ChiChi Beauty, her own line of vegan and ethical makeup.

The Hawaii-based fighter admitted before her scrap with Mazany that she had faced a difficult training camp on an island during a pandemic.

Her battle scars were showing as she shared footage of herself receiving a beauty treatment with supporters, receiving messages of support in her comments from the likes of MMA fanatic and adult performer Lust and UFC strawweight Jessica Penne.

"Knees are still busted from my fight, along with other bruises all over my body," revealed Ostovich.

"Definitely getting stares this past week. What's new? Even the strongest blizzards start with a single snowflake. Every end is a new beginning."

Former boxing champion Amir Khan was among those to back Ostovich after her defeat, telling her to "stay strong".

"Didn't wear an ounce of makeup in the cage," she said afterwards, addressing "haters who are hating but actually giving me compliments".

"Going through massive dehydration while cutting weight, and being in a dry desert, my lips easily got cracked and chapped, [so] my glosses kept my lips soft and supple.

"I love you guys. Thank you to the real ones, always supporting and giving me love. It never goes unnoticed."