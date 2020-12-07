Russia handed chance of revenge vs Croatia in 2022 World Cup qualifying as France drawn with Ukraine

Russia have been placed in the same World Cup qualifying group as Croatia – who beat them in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the 2018 edition of the tournament – as the draw was made for Qatar 2022 .

Seeded in Pot Three for the draw in Zurich on Tuesday, Stanislav Cherchesov’s Russian team will meet Croatia – who were among the top seeds – as well as Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta in Group H.

Full draw for European qualifying groups for 2022 Qatar World Cup:

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Qualifying runs between March and November 2021, with teams playing each other home and away. The 10 group winners will qualify automatically, while the 10 runners-up will head into the playoffs.

The Qatar tournament will kick off on November 21, 2022, for a special winter edition of the FIFA showpiece to avoid the searing summer heat in the Middle Eastern host country.

Defending champions France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow in 2018 to lift their second title, will have to navigate a group containing Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

The current number-one-ranked team in the world, Belgium, look like having a fairly straightforward group, with Wales the main danger to their chances of sealing top spot.

Russia, who surprised many with their run to the quarterfinals on home soil in 2018, will face a host of Eastern European rivals in the form of Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia, but will at least travel to sunny climes to meet Cyprus and Malta.

England, meanwhile, face familiar foes in the form of Poland, whom they met in qualifying for the 1974, 1990, 1994, 2006 and 2014 World Cups. The pair also clashed in qualifying for the 1992 and 2000 European Championships.

Four-time World Cup winners Germany, where manager Joachim Low is under fire after a poor showing in their recent UEFA Nations League campaign, face a tricky prospect in overachievers Iceland, but look to have it easier with the other nations in their group.

Fellow four-time winners Italy face potential banana skins in Switzerland and Northern Ireland, but should find Bulgaria and Lithuania easier propositions.

Drawn in Group A, reigning European Champions Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will likely face the biggest challenge from Serbia and possibly Norther Ireland, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will fancy his chances of adding to his mammoth tally of 102 international goals if he lines up against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.