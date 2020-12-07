‘I love the fighting’: MMA babe Loureda hails NFL ‘studs’ for on-field brawl after stripping off and promising fans ‘so much more’

After stripping off in a bikini to show off "Miami in winter", Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has expressed her joy at a melee during an NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, who she called "studs".

Never shy of a scrap herself during her unbeaten Bellator career to date, pin-up Loureda shared her glee on Instagram as a mass brawl broke out during the Dolphins' 19-7 win, which started when Bengals receiver Mike Thomas took two cheap shots at punt returner Jakeem Grant.

The Dolphins bench was cleared, leading to receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Bengals safety Shawn Williams being ejected as Loureda watched excitedly on a screen at home.

"I love the fighting today," she laughed, having tagged Dolphins stars Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene in between posting photos of herself posing in a tiny outfit in front of the camera for an outdoors photoshoot.

My @MiamiDolphins are studs — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 6, 2020

Loureda continued her provocative form on Twitter, sharing her scantily clad snaps in a leopard print top against a colorful backdrop before announcing: "My Miami Dolphins are studs."

The onset of December has clearly not deterred Loureda, who has subverted claims that she is merely an "Instagram model" into a slogan ahead of her fights, from stripping off, captioning her modeling session: "Miami in winter."

Colombia football star Nicole Regnier was among Loureda's following of more than 585,000 to offer their admiration for the racey photo, affectionately calling the flyweight "pretty".

Once the game had finished, Loureda changed into another skimpy outfit to provide a close-up in the mirror, describing her dietary approach that has given her a "lean" physique she is proud of.

The 22-year-old then published a throwback post about her Bellator move a year ago, revisiting a news story in which she declared her ambition of becoming the "best fighter in the world".

"3-0 a year later," the taekwondo specialist reflected. "Get ready for so much more."

Some fans were unable to contain their jealousy after Loureda shared a photo with unbeaten UFC newcomer Ilia Topuria over the weekend, congratulating the Spaniard for his win over Damon Jackson alongside a picture of the pair sitting close to each other in front of a swimming pool.

"Damn, Elia is going places," said one reader, while others called the featherweight a "clown" and made comments about Loureda's looks.

Despite Loureda's support and his own clear anger during the ugly scenes that marred his team's win, Dolphins coach Brian Flores was repentant after the game.

Damn elia is going places — Noman Sayed (@NomanSayed8) December 6, 2020

Lucky fella.... — Dog Gupta (@Thanos_MMA) December 6, 2020

"We've got to do a better job of keeping our poise," he told reporters. "That starts with me.

"I've got to do a better job of keeping my poise but I'm going to stick up for my players.

"They're going to stick up for each other without getting penalties, without hurting the team, but we've got to do a better job of keeping our poise as a team."