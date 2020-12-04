‘They should be FINED!’ Russian sports legend Irina Rodnina LAMBASTS COVID-19-infected skaters for attending post-contest banquet

Russian figure skating legend Irina Rodnina has lashed out at the national team members who tested positive for COVID-19, insisting they should be fined for taking part in a huge banquet right after the Grand Prix event in Moscow.

The only skater in history to win three Olympic gold medals at three different Games also criticized the organizers of the Rostelecom Cup for holding the post-competition event in violation of the safety requirements.

“This is what responsibility means. In Europe, they would be fined for that,” Rodnina said.

“All these restrictions will not help until people are penalized. If all requirements recommended by Rospotrebnadzor are observed, everything is fine. But if there are any violations, then we face quite a different situation,” she added.

Three skaters of the national team, including women’s leaders Alena Kostornaia and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after taking part in ISU Grand Prix event – the Rostelecom Cup – two weeks ago.

Spectators were allowed to attend the figure skating event in Moscow, but were required to wear a mask and observe social distancing in the stands.

The Russian figure skating federation was widely criticized after several skaters were seen hugging their coaches in the so-called kiss-and-cry corner, some of whom didn’t wear face masks.