'I see you're on top of the urgent work': Kamala Harris hammered for using Senate resolutions to congratulate Lakers & Dodgers

Kamala Harris and fellow Senator Dianne Feinstein have been bashed for being ‘tone deaf’ after they introduced Senate resolutions congratulating the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers on their respective title successes.

The resolutions are a symbolic way for the federal government to recognize major sporting success, in this case a double celebration for Los Angeles in October when the Lakers won the NBA Championship and the Dodgers scooped the World Series.

Harris – who is set to become US vice president under Joe Biden once his bitter contest with Donald Trump is officially concluded – introduced the resolutions with fellow California Democrat Feinstein on Thursday.

In a statement, Harris expressed her “heartfelt congratulations” to the Lakers, who overcame the Miami Heat 4-2 in their series.

“In a season like no other, the unmatched determination and passion that these exceptional players demonstrated have made the City of Los Angeles and State of California so proud,” Harris said.

Feinstein had similarly gushing praise for the team, in particular LeBron James – who won a fourth personal NBA Championship.

“Finals MVP LeBron James in particular lifted up an already great team," said the veteran senator.

"This is a terrific achievement under unprecedented circumstances and a remarkable way to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy. Great job in making Los Angeles and California proud!” said the California senator.

But amid an ongoing battle with the coronavirus and the turmoil which has accompanied the US presidential election, many felt there were more pressing matters at hand and that it wasn’t the time for such celebratory resolutions.

"Is this a joke? Covid relief? Trump creating a national security danger by firing strategic positions? Trump refusing to leave office and attacking our democracy? Would think that's more urgent," read one reply to Feinstein's tweet about the resolution she and Harris had introduced.

"Congratulations you win the Most Tone Def Tweet of the Day Award!" came another disgruntled response.

"Excellent work Senator, I see you're on top of the urgent work that needs to be done as people starve and die across your nation," wrote one Twitter user scathingly. Another savaged the resolution as "worthless."

NFL reporter Patrick Claybon simply implored the pair to 'read the room'.

For Harris in particular, the reaction is a misstep before she's even taken up her projected role as US vice president alongside president-in-waiting Joe Biden.