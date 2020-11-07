 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'You're fired': Gleeful LeBron James among those to gloat as Biden declares victory over Trump

7 Nov, 2020 18:09
Get short URL
'You're fired': Gleeful LeBron James among those to gloat as Biden declares victory over Trump
LeBron James expressed his happiness at seeing Trump set to leave the White House. © Reuters / USA Today Sports
NBA icon LeBron James couldn't restrain his delight after it was reported on Saturday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to send Donald Trump packing from the White House.

As soon as Biden's win in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania was reported by the AP and other outlets, handing the former Vice President the state's 20 electoral votes he needed to bring an end to the Trump presidency, social media predictably erupted after a contentious campaign which had stoked divisions across the country.

The impact of the campaign was deeply felt in sports. The Black Lives matter protests earlier this year intersected both politics and sport, as several big name athletes threw their support behind the movement and, by proxy, Biden. 

The racial debate which followed the death of George Floyd in May was felt particularly hard in the NBA - a sports league where more than 80 percent of its players are African-American. Several players orchestrated their own campaigns to help motivate voters, with several NBA teams even offering their facilities as venues to host voting drives, and even acting as polling centers.

And now, with the outcome of the US presidential election seemingly all wrapped up, Los Angeles Lakers star James was quick in celebrating Biden's win. 

James' first tweet, an image of him smoking a cigar, could clearly be interpreted as him celebrating Biden's win - while a second retweet of a video clip of Trump saying 'You're Fired' also left little doubt as to his political persuasion. 

The NBA star was joined by several other notable names from the sporting community in reacting to the results - but one notable UFC star, vocal Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal, says that he is waiting for the reigning president to step in and correct the record. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies