Football fans for Trump? Banner bemoaning 'dirty tricks' in US presidential election flown before Everton v Man Utd clash

It may be all over bar the shouting when it comes to the results of the 2020 US presidential election but some football fans apparently haven't come to terms with Donald Trump's looming defeat.

With former Vice President Joe Biden holding a commanding electoral college lead over the incumbent President Trump, the world has been left wait on the official results of Tuesday's presidential election - but some people don't seem to be keen with the trends which are developing.

A handful of battleground states have yet to report their results but voting information suggests that Democratic challenger Biden appears poised to sweep past the 270 electoral college votes required to secure the presidency.

Biden, 77, could be declared the winner of the election as soon as Saturday depending on the speed at which counting centers can process a wave of absentee ballots, but that hasn't stopped Trump and his team of alleging widespread voter fraud.

Trump's supporters - many of whom are known to hang their hat on Trump's every whim and statement - have backed the 45th president in his claims of illegality despite others asserting there is no such evidence, and the ignominy has even made it across the Atlantic Ocean to Everton's Goodison Park ahead of Saturday's fixture with Manchester United, where a banner backing Trump's bid for re-election was flown above the stadium.

Football fans have decided to get behind President Donald Trump’s election campaign by flying a banner over Goodison Park this afternoon.What is your response? pic.twitter.com/r0ixxt48YH — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 7, 2020

"World knows Trump won #MAGA," the banner, which was spotted Saturday afternoon, reads.

Trump's supporters now face an anxious wait on the results of the polling stations in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and others, with experts suggesting that The Donald requires a small miracle to retain his position in the Oval Office.