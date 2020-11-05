'One of the weirdest interviews ever': Pundits in hysterics at CRINGEWORTHY 'girlfriend' question to Dortmund ace Haaland

Champions League pundits including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher were left in stitches after Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Halaand was asked if he would be "sleeping lonely" following his team's victory against Club Brugge.

Haaland, 20, continued his remarkable form in Europe's premier club competition in Belgium on Wednesday night as the Norwegian struck a first-half double to take him to 14 goals in just 11 Champions League appearances.

🎯 Erling Haaland is only 20 and he's already equalled Zidane, Ronaldo and Adriano for Champions League goals.14 in 11 games. He's lethal.@ErlingHaaland | @BlackYellowpic.twitter.com/DT8d1C7VLO — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) November 5, 2020

But after Haaland helped Dortmund ease to a 3-0 win at the Jan Breydel Stadium – putting them top of the table in Group F – it was the awkward line of questioning from one reporter which also made the headlines.

Appearing pitchside with Haaland, the reporter began by commenting on the star's hair.

"You've just put your hair in shape, you didn't have to use it, you scored two times with your foot and that was it tonight for you," he said.

"Yeah, it was a good night and three important points," came the reply from a stern-faced Haaland.

After a slightly more conventional questions on tactics and his impressive scoring record against Belgian teams, the reporter closed by asking if the prolific Norwegian was "going to sleep lonely tonight."

A clearly bemused Haaland replied "yeah," before the reporter added" "you're not taking a girlfriend at home tonight, you didn't score a hat-trick?"

"Didn't score, no," was the curt reply from Haaland before the embarrassing exchange thankfully came to an end.

Carra's reaction at the end 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i1sqyGhRKW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 4, 2020

Cutting back to the CBS Sports studio, guests Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards could be seen in hysterics, with Carragher exclaiming "Jesus Christ! I thought we were getting sacked!"

"One of the weirdest interviews I think we've heard post-Champions League," said host Kate Abdo, trying to restore order in the studio.

The reaction online was one of no less bafflement at the line of questioning from the reporter, with one person asking: "What the f*ck was that last question?"

"Haaland is so unlucky with interviews," added another Twitter user.

Haaland is so unlucky with interviews — brendan (@bhourican23) November 4, 2020

There was, apparently, some method to the madness though as one football fan helpfully clarified that Haaland has in the past referred to the ball as his 'girlfriend' – and on this occasion the lack of a hat-trick meant he would not be taking it home.

Haarland has said in the past that he takes his girlfriend (the ball) home to bed when he scores a hat trick. So it was a reference to that. — David Huggan (@DavidHuggan1) November 4, 2020

Despite his young age, the taciturn Haaland has already earned a reputation as a tricky interviewee, seemingly preferring to do his talking on the pitch.

He continued to do just that in Belgium as Dortmund blitzed the hosts inside the opening 32 minutes.

Belgian international Thorgan Hazard gave Dortmund the lead in the 14th minute before Haaland netted twice to take his tally at the German club to 26 strikes in 28 games since he joined in January.

The result put Lucien Favre's men one point clear of Lazio at the top of Group F, after the Italians were held to a 1-1 draw at Zenit St Petersburg earlier in the evening.

Next up for Dortmund is a Der Klassiker showdown with great rivals Bayern Munich at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

The pair head into the clash level on 15 points at the top of the Bundesliga table after six games played.