‘I really underestimated it!’ World’s sexiest athlete Alica Schmidt leaves Dortmund World Cup-winner FLAT OUT in 400m race

‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt left World Cup-winner Mats Hummels flat out on the track during a 400m race when putting German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund through their paces during a series of workouts.

Blonde middle-distance runner Schmidt is sponsored by German sports manufacturing giant Puma, which also make the famous black and yellow kit of Dortmund, and took on a group of players at their Signal Iduna Park home stadium.

Defender Hummels, fellow German players Thomas Meunier, Felix Passlack as well as Swiss international Manuel Akanji all joined Schmidt taking part in lunges and stretches, while Hummels later joined Schmidt on the racetrack.

Schmidt made a name for herself on the German youth athletics circuit specializing in the 400m, helping her country take silver in the 4x400 relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2017.

And it seems she hasn’t lost any of her finesse, putting one of Germany’s best-loved teams through the mill, so much so that veteran defender Hummels was forced to lay flat out on the track after racing the speedy Berliner.

Hummels, a pivotal part in the German World Cup-winning team of 2014, claimed he “really underestimated” the physical demand of a race with Schmidt and appeared in agony in an Instagram story of their workout.

“Ahh God!” Hummels can be heard grunting after the race and even struggling to walk with the caption ‘I really underestimated it’, while Schmidt simply smiles.

Schmidt remained coy on the subject of the race winner, which she will announce later in a YouTube video, but the result might be apparent from Instagram.

Dortmund opened their German league campaign with a 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, courtesy of young duo Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Schmidt was named the world’s sexiest athlete by magazine ‘Busted Coverage’ and from there has grown a following of nearly one million followers on Instagram, and has become an influencer since becoming a viral star.