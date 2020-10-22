'Best goal EVER': Rangers star Kemar Roofe sends social media wild with OUTRAGEOUS goal from inside his own half (VIDEO)

Rangers star Kemar Roofe sent social media into meltdown as he scored a guaranteed Puskas contender with an incredible strike from inside his own half during the Europa League game against Standard Liege.

With the match into injury time and the Scottish visitors 1-0 to the good thanks to James Tavernier's first-half penalty, Roofe showed no ambition to play things safe when he won up the ball deep in his own half.

Instead, the 27-year-old, who had only come on as a 74th-minute substitute for Steven Gerrard's men, danced his way past three opposition players before unleashing a long-range drive from inside his own half which sailed all the way over Liege keeper Arnaud Bodart's head and into the net.

The stunning strike set social media ablaze - with no shortage of puns that 'the Roofe was on fire'.

Some said the strike was a certified Puskas contender for goal of the year, while others said it was the best they had ever witnessed.

The spectacular goal put the gloss on an opening Europa League Group D win for the Scottish team, in a group also containing Poles Lech Poznan and Portuguese giants Benfica.