 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'What do you think of this couple?': Russian synchronized swimming stunners make Halloween splash as Joker and Harley Quinn

31 Oct, 2020 16:05
Get short URL
'What do you think of this couple?': Russian synchronized swimming stunners make Halloween splash as Joker and Harley Quinn
Russian synchronized swimming pair Chigireva and Shurochkina celebrated Halloween with a special routine. © Instagram @chigirevavlada
Russian synchronized swimming champions Vlada Chigireva and Maria Shurochkina made a splash on Instagram on Saturday as they dressed up as the Joker and Harley Quinn for Halloween.

Chigireva - who donned Harley’s iconic makeup and pigtails to achieve the look - posted a video of herself and Shurochkina at the beach clad in bikinis.

The pair blow kisses at the camera and proceed to dive into the water, before a smash cut to them emerging from the sea as the comic book characters, with Shurochkina laughing suitably maniacally to fit her role as the Joker.

The video is set to a version of “Rock and Roll Part 2,” a song by Gary Glitter which features in an iconic scene from the 2019 film Joker, in which the character dances down a staircase.

Shurochkina also posted a similar solo video on her own Instagram feed, in which she also showed off her acrobatic skills with some cartwheels along the beach.

Russia’s synchronized swimmers - known as the ‘mermaids’ - have been attending a training camp in the UAE.

The team has not been defeated on the international stage in over 20 years, since claiming victory at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Chigireva and Shurochkina, both 25, won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016. They’ve also won 11 world championship gold medals stretching back to 2013 and three at the European championships.

Also on rt.com ‘It’s a mystery’: Russian synchronized swimmers put on STUNNING underwater performance... but it’s still not perfect (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies