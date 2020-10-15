Swaying in the sunset: Russian synchronized swimming beauty Vlada Chigireva delights fans with bikini dance (VIDEO)

Russian synchronized swimming champion Vlada Chigireva has stunned her followers by posting a video of an eccentric bikini dance by the seaside on social media as she recalled sunny summer days, which she says she misses a lot.

The Olympic gold medalist proudly demonstrated her alluring flexibility while dancing at sunset on a beautiful beach.

The 25-year-old said she would like to enjoy a summer vacation, with the most recent holiday season having been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to close my eyes and see myself at the seaside,” the world and Olympic champion said.

Chigireva and the rest of her teammates have been attending a training camp at Round Lake in Moscow Region, resuming full-time training after a lengthy hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The swimmer, who holds 11 world and three European titles, in addition to her Olympic gold, is getting ready to defend her title at next year’s Summer Games in Tokyo.

Russia’s ‘mermaids,’ as the country’s synchronized swimmers are often called, are unbeaten on the international stage in 20 years since winning at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.