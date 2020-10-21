 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I've been waiting for this role all my life!' Synchronized swimming queen Chigireva shows off mermaid skills

21 Oct, 2020 14:30
Get short URL
'I've been waiting for this role all my life!' Synchronized swimming queen Chigireva shows off mermaid skills
Instagram © chigirevavlada
Russian synchronized swimming star Vlada Chigireva has said she is ready to play the role of mermaid Ariel from Disney’s famous animated film, showing off her incredible underwater skills.

The 25-year-old recently made her TV debut by appearing in a music video with Russian singer Yury Kiselev, known under the nickname Yurkiss.

Also on rt.com Swaying in the sunset: Russian synchronized swimming beauty Vlada Chigireva delights fans with bikini dance (VIDEO)

The Olympic gold medalist shared the backstage footage where she ‘dances’ under the water wearing a white cocktail dress taking up the role of a mermaid.

Does anyone plan to film the Little Mermaid movie? I have been waiting for this role all my life,” Chigireva wrote joking that she was late for Disney’s cast last time.

The swimmer, who holds 11 world and three European titles, in addition to her Olympic gold, is getting ready to defend her title at next year’s Summer Games in Tokyo.

Russia’s ‘mermaids’, as the country’s synchronized swimmers are often called, have been unbeaten on the international stage for 20 years since winning at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies