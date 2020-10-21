 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK football fan dies 5 years after being left brain-damaged in vicious attack by 12 thugs

21 Oct, 2020 16:12
Football fan Simon Dobbin, who was left severely injured and brain-damaged after being attacked by 12 men, has died five years after the assault.

Cambridge United supporter Dobbin was left paralyzed and unable to walk or talk after he was set upon by the thugs after attending an away match at Southend, Essex in 2015.

The club announced the news of his death on Wednesday via Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning. 

“Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U. The thoughts of everybody at Cambridge United are with his wife Nicole, daughter Emily and his closest family and friends.

“We ask supporters to leave their messages of condolence for Simon's family at this difficult time.

“Rest in Peace Simon.”

Simon’s wife, Nicole, said he died in his sleep on Wednesday morning and that his death came as a shock to both her and their daughter Emily, as he had been “his usual self, laughing and smiling the day before.”

“RIP Simon” began trending on Twitter in the UK soon after as tributes poured in for the 48-year-old, a number of which were retweeted by Cambridge.

Several clubs also responded to the news, including Bristol City, Northampton Town and Leyton Orient.

Last year, Nicole Dobbin set up a petition for “Simon’s Law,” calling for those convicted of violent public disorder - which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years - to have to contribute lifelong payments to the National Health Service.

“My husband Simon Dobbin, was attacked by 12 thugs on March 21st 2015,” she wrote in the petition. “This was an unprovoked attack that lasted 90 seconds, he was stomped on repeatedly. He suffered a cardiac arrest, it took paramedics seven minutes to restart his heart  Simon now has hypoxic brain damage, he is unable to walk, talk or move independently, he is fed via a tube, he has a tracheostomy and needs round the clock care.”

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the idea wasn’t practical after meeting with her to discuss the idea, but he said he would look at the jail terms for such convictions.

At the time of writing the petition has more than 49,000 signatures, with new signatures incoming following news of Simon’s death.

