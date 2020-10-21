Trump-supporting UFC star Masvidal rages at 'pedophiles' after claims Hunter Biden 'had images of underage girls on computer'

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has voiced his anger after President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claimed that photographs of underage girls were discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop and have been handed over to Delaware police.

Devout Trump supporter and UFC veteran Masvidal, who shared a campaign bus with Trump's son earlier this month as he backed the head of state ahead of next month's presidential election, was predictably unimpressed by the allegations made in the former New York mayor's explosive interview with conservative news channel Newsmax.

Sharing the story on his Twitter account, Masvidal wrote the message "kill all pedophiles," adding his trademark "super necessary" catchphrase.

Giuliani claimed he had found disturbing on a hard drive that allegedly belonged to the 50-year-old son of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, including a text sent to his father about how his sister-in-law and former lover had told his therapist that he had been “sexually inappropriate” with a 14-year-old girl.

The text, read by Giuliani, purportedly accused Hunter of creating a “very unsafe environment for the kids.”

Giuliani asked why Biden had not acted over the troubling messages and said that he had turned the alleged incriminating evidence over to authorities.

The Delaware Department of Justice told US outlet the Daily Beast it would not comment on the materials, adding that there were “ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims.”

A Delaware repair-shop boss reportedly gave Giuliani and the FBI the hard drive after Hunter allegedly failed to pay for work and retrieve the computer.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told Fox News that the FBI should “come clean” about any investigation and said that his own department's investigation had uncovered "so many troubling connections."

The former vice-president has repeatedly said that he knows nothing about his son's foreign business connections, which the New York Post reported to have contained details of dealings between the family and a Ukrainian energy firm, as well as a scheme involving Hunter's Chinese links.

Masvidal joined Trump Jr on a 'Fighters Against Socialism' tour in mid-October, although Trump was unable to join them because of his positive coronavirus test.

The 35-year-old has appeared in a new advert for Trump and accused the Democrats of believing they are "entitled to the Latino vote."

"They think that we just have to hand it over to them,” he said on Instagram. “That’s right. We sure as hell don’t.

“They've got to show us what they can do for us, what they can do for our communities.

“We’re not going to buy the same ‘woof tickets’ and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not going to happen.”

Masvidal slammed Biden for playing 'Despacito', the 2017 hit song by Latino recording artist Fonsi, during an event in Florida.

“You know what else is not going to work for them?” he scorned. “Playing ‘Despacito’ on your cellphone to pander to us.

"Hell no. You gotta give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders.

"Since I was about knee high I've been hearing about the horrors of communism and socialism.

"We either re-elect president Trump and keep American great again, or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slopes of socialism and misery."

While the likes of fellow fighter Colby Covington have rarely missed an opportunity to amplify their admiration for Trump, Masvidal has remained relatively restrained until recent months.

Writing alongside his photo with Trump junior, joked that he knew Trump was "legit" because he shared the same diet plan as his son.

He added: "Good food. Good hair. Good riddance socialism."