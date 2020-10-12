 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'It's a no-brainer, communism isn't for America': UFC star Masvidal teams up with Trump Jr for 'Fighters Against Socialism' rally

12 Oct, 2020 11:13
Get short URL
'It's a no-brainer, communism isn't for America': UFC star Masvidal teams up with Trump Jr for 'Fighters Against Socialism' rally
Jorge Masvidal appeared with Donald Trump Jr at the rally in Florida. © SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images
UFC star Jorge Masvidal joined Donald Trump Jr. in a “Fighters Against Socialism” rally in Florida on Sunday as part of US president Trump Sr.’s reelection campaign.

The welterweight contender and Trump supporter took part in a bus tour across Florida, where he and the president’s eldest son spoke at several events in Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

The 35-year-old shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of an interview he did with Fox News as part of the tour, in which he said: “It’s a no-brainer socialism and communism is not for America.”

Trump Jr. paid tribute to ‘Gamebred’ on Instagram.

“Awesome bus tour around Florida with the legendary @gamebredfighter talking the perils of socialism and communism,” he wrote.

“Jorge’s family story is an incredible one and he gets what the democrats plan is and know where that leads. It’s an honor to be in the fight with him.”

Both men spoke at several events on the tour, with Masvidal introducing Trump Jr. and using his father’s “America First” slogan.

Masvidal said in one of his speeches: “I’m not a politician. I’m not going to wear a fancy suit and impress nobody. I’m not going to use big fancy words to show how smart I am… But I do know Latinos. 

“And I’m here to tell you Latinos are not looking for a handout, that’s for sure. Latinos don’t want free stuff, we want freedom. We want opportunity. 

“We want to know that if we work hard enough and sacrifice we too can provide for our families and get our piece of the American dream.”

The final rally of the day was held at the American Top Team facility in Coconut Creek, where the gym paid tribute to both speakers.

Masvidal, whose father is from communist Cuba, isn’t the only UFC fighter to be close to the Trump family in the run-up to the election.

Fellow welterweight Colby Covington is known for being an outspoken Trump supporter and for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during press conferences.

Also on rt.com UFC's Covington blasts 'slime in Hollywood & woke sports' for 'wishing harm on a 74-year-old grandfather' as Trump battles Covid

Last month, he was personally called by the president, who offered him congratulations after beating Tyron Woodley.

UFC president Dana White also spoke at the Republican National Convention in August.

Masvidal is 35-14 in MMA, having most recently lost to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision in July, failing to take the welterweight belt off him in the process.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies