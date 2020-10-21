WATCH: Valencia fans hire Mariachi band to hound directors in hilarious protest at running of club

Supporters may not be allowed into stadiums to voice their frustrations at their club’s ownership, but Valencia fans found a unique way of protesting by hiring a Mariachi band to follow their directors around the city.

The band began serenading club executives Kim Koh and Joey Lim whilst they sat at a cafe, before following them to Valencia’s offices.

Preciosa ranchera de la cantante "Paquita la del Barrio".Nos comentan los responsables que esperan que haya sido de su agrado. Dentro vídeo:🌵🌵 pic.twitter.com/Ui4oiYtEx0 — Libertad VCF (@LibertadVCF) October 20, 2020

Seguidores de Libertad nos mandan las siguientes imágenes y nos prometen mandar el vídeo en primicia en las próximas horas. Se ve que quisieron agasajar a Meriton con una pequeña serenata. pic.twitter.com/iG5gmQoujB — Libertad VCF (@LibertadVCF) October 20, 2020

Valencia fans have become increasingly disenfranchised with the running of their club since Peter Lim - no relation to Joey - bought the club in 2014.

In the summer, the club moved on six players - including captain Dani Parejo, Rodrigo Moreno and Ferran Torres - as well as sending out a further two on loan, but did not bring in a single player.

Manager Javi Gracia - who said he had been promised signings - offered his resignation but later decided to stay, reportedly because he was told he would have to pay €3 million ($3.53 million) to terminate his contract.

Gracia has had to rely on youth players to fill out his ranks this season, and after six games his side sit 13th in La Liga, having picked up seven points and suffered three defeats.