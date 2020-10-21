 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Valencia fans hire Mariachi band to hound directors in hilarious protest at running of club

21 Oct, 2020 11:02
Valencia fans have arranged a musical protest to share their anger. © Twitter @LibertadVCF
Supporters may not be allowed into stadiums to voice their frustrations at their club’s ownership, but Valencia fans found a unique way of protesting by hiring a Mariachi band to follow their directors around the city.

The band began serenading club executives Kim Koh and Joey Lim whilst they sat at a cafe, before following them to Valencia’s offices.

Valencia fans have become increasingly disenfranchised with the running of their club since Peter Lim - no relation to Joey - bought the club in 2014.

In the summer, the club moved on six players - including captain Dani Parejo, Rodrigo Moreno and Ferran Torres - as well as sending out a further two on loan, but did not bring in a single player.

Manager Javi Gracia - who said he had been promised signings - offered his resignation but later decided to stay, reportedly because he was told he would have to pay €3 million ($3.53 million) to terminate his contract.

Gracia has had to rely on youth players to fill out his ranks this season, and after six games his side sit 13th in La Liga, having picked up seven points and suffered three defeats.

