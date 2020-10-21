 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'He's a role model': Barcelona's Pedri, 17, praised for 'humility' as he heads home in taxi after making Champions League history

21 Oct, 2020 10:52
Barcelona star Pedri has been praised online. © Reuters / Twitter
Pedri helped Barcelona make UEFA Champions League history when he scored in their 5-1 win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday, but fans were equally impressed by the 17-year-old’s humility off the pitch.

The teenager made his Champions League debut in the match, and he stood out from his teammates upon his arrival at the Camp Nou.

Unlike the seemingly obligatory Louis Vuitton bags footballers usually carry, the midfielder brought his belongings in a plastic carrier bag, and he was later spotted heading home in a taxi.

Fans were impressed with his modesty.

“Be humble that's what all Barca players need to be like he is a role model,” cooed one supporter, while another added: “I love this kid. An absurd talent at such a young age and doesn't seem to be carried away by the hype at all. Feet firmly planted on the ground.”

Barca fans had plenty more reason to be happy, as he and Ansu Fati, also 17, made history by both getting on the scoresheet.

Lionel Messi rifled home a penalty midway through the first half after being felled in the box, and Fati doubled Barca’s lead shortly before the break when he volleyed in Frenkie de Jong’s ball over the top.

Fati assisted Philippe Coutinho seven minutes into the second half.

Ihor Kharatin pulled one back from the spot after Gerard Pique had hauled down Tokmac Nguen and earned a red card for his troubles.

Despite going down to 10 men Barca scored twice more late on, first through substitute Pedri from an Ousmane Dembele pullback, and then Dembele got on the scoresheet himself after being teed up by Messi.

Pedri described his debut as “a dream come true.”

The youngster arrived at the Camp Nou from Las Palmas in the summer.

While he has only made one start so far at Barca, the playmaker has featured in all five of their matches.

