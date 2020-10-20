 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lionel Messi sets new Champions League record with goal against Ferencvaros

20 Oct, 2020 19:53
Lionel Messi sets new Champions League record with goal against Ferencvaros
Messi converted his penalty to give Barca the lead. © AFP
Lionel Messi extended one Champions League record and set another as he scored a penalty to put Barcelona in front in their Group G opener against Ferencvaros at the Nou Camp.

Messi won a spot-kick with a trademark surge into the box in the 26th minute, being brought down by Adnan Kovacevic.

The Barcelona skipper picked himself and converted the penalty, making the Hungarians the 36th different victims he has scored against in the Champions League - extending a record he already held. 

The goal also meant that Messi has scored in 16 Champions League seasons, a feat only previously achieved by Manchester United wing legend Ryan Giggs. Messi, however, becomes the first player to achieve the stat in consecutive seasons. 

Barcelona survived a scare when Ferencvaros winger Tokmac Nguen rattled the woodwork with an effort in the 20th minute, but went it at half-time 2-0 to the good when teenage sensation continued his remarkable rise by poking home a cross from Frenkie de Jong on 42 minutes. 

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is taking charge of the team in the Champions League for the first time, in a group which also includes Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.  

