Lionel Messi sets new Champions League record with goal against Ferencvaros

Lionel Messi extended one Champions League record and set another as he scored a penalty to put Barcelona in front in their Group G opener against Ferencvaros at the Nou Camp.

Messi won a spot-kick with a trademark surge into the box in the 26th minute, being brought down by Adnan Kovacevic.

The Barcelona skipper picked himself and converted the penalty, making the Hungarians the 36th different victims he has scored against in the Champions League - extending a record he already held.

Leo #Messi has now scored against a record-extending 36 different teams in the @ChampionsLeague! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C5EuAw5AvI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2020

The goal also meant that Messi has scored in 16 Champions League seasons, a feat only previously achieved by Manchester United wing legend Ryan Giggs. Messi, however, becomes the first player to achieve the stat in consecutive seasons.

16 - Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive seasons; no player in the competition’s history has scored in more seasons overall than the Argentinian (16 – level with Ryan Giggs). Sweet. pic.twitter.com/aOTEPOcQYu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 20, 2020

🔵🔴 Lionel Messi has now scored 69 goals in the Champions League group stage - no player in history has more.#UCLpic.twitter.com/WhAcL0zBta — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Barcelona survived a scare when Ferencvaros winger Tokmac Nguen rattled the woodwork with an effort in the 20th minute, but went it at half-time 2-0 to the good when teenage sensation continued his remarkable rise by poking home a cross from Frenkie de Jong on 42 minutes.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is taking charge of the team in the Champions League for the first time, in a group which also includes Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.