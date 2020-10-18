'I'm really focused on fighting': Valerie Loureda DISMISSES offers from film companies as she shows off her kicks (VIDEO)

Bellator MMA fighter and Instagram sensation Valerie Loureda has revealed that she has turned down the chance to feature in a reality TV show with her sister, Natalie, but admitted that she would "love" to become a screen star.

Unbeaten flyweight prospect Loureda has built up a huge following on social media alongside her unbeaten start to her MMA career, winning her first three fights and reaching more than 523,000 supporters on Instagram.

The 22-year-old earned her long-term Bellator deal after knocking out Tara Graff in August, and she reminded fans of her concussive skills as she fired a rapid flurry of kicks at a training dummy in a video.

She has admitted that her aim is to win at least three more fights before entertaining offers from film companies, but is keen to document her career and explore opportunities outside of the cage in the future.

"I got offered a reality show for me and my sister," Loureda revealed to TMZ, adding that a series following her progress would be "really cool to see".

"Several talent agents have reached out to me to try to get me to enter entertainment and film different things.

"Honestly, I love all of that and that’s my goal at the end of my career."

Loureda explained that she has been troubled by a cut above her eye that has been exacerbated by a "nip" from a friend's dog and a sparring session that opened up the wound since her win over Graff.

She has remained prolific on her channel since then, posing in a series of glamorous outfits and sharing photos from her brush with William Levy, the American-Cuban actor and producer who has more than 7.4 million followers.

When asked for more details on her potential move into less violent forms of entertainment, she insisted: "Right now, I'm really focused on fighting and winning fights comes first.

"But yeah, for sure – that’s a dream for me."

Loureda is hopeful of fighting again in 2020, although that could depend on how long her stitched injury takes to heal.

NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis, of the Green Bay Packers, was among those to praise Loureda after she showcased her skills in a gym in Miami.