Chelsea include retired 38yo goalkeeping legend Petr Cech in Premier League squad list

20 Oct, 2020 19:05
Veteran Petr Cech is a surprise inclusion in the Chelsea Premier League squad. © Reuters
Chelsea have sprung a surprise by including retired goalkeeping legend Petr Cech in their 25-man Premier League squad list.

The Blues’ list was confirmed on Tuesday, and Cech’s name was quickly picked up on.

The 38-year-old rejoined Chelsea, where he spent much of his playing career, as a technical and performance advisor after hanging up his gloves at Arsenal last year.

Chelsea confirmed his inclusion was not a mistake in a statement: “Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover. This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. “He takes up a position as a non-contract player.”

The Czech international will reportedly train outside of Chelsea’s first-team bubble so as to minimize the risk of a Covid outbreak forcing all of their senior goalkeepers to self-isolate.

Cech is a legend at Stamford Bridge, where he played from 2004 to 2015.

In that time he made 494 appearances, keeping 228 clean sheets. 

He also won 15 trophies, including four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Despite growing concerns over Kepa Arrizabala’s form between the sticks, it’s unlikely Cech will be forced to don a Chelsea shirt once again given he’ll be the fourth choice behind the Spaniard, summer signing Edouard Mendy and Willy Caballero.

