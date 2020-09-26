'He was meant to improve the defense': New signing Thiago Silva savaged for disastrous debut howler in Chelsea horror show (VIDEO)

Champions League finalist Thiago Silva was rounded on by viewers after committing a horrendous error minutes into his debut for Chelsea, captaining his club to a 3-0 half-time deficit in a Premier League nightmare at West Brom.

The hugely experienced defender was 25 minutes into a maiden match that Chelsea had been expected to win when he dawdled on the ball, gifting possession to forward Callum Robinson.

Chelsea had already been behind thanks to Robinson's fourth-minute opener before the forward gratefully accepted Thiago's invitation and raced through to double the lead.

After a dreadful defensive display last season when Chelsea shipped the most goals of any side in the top ten of the division, Thiago became one of a number of defensive signings that were expected to improve their dismal record of 54 goals conceded.

thiago silva without kimpembe holding his hand pic.twitter.com/BQYZC44tsV — ً (@ballrespect) September 26, 2020

Chelsea have made more errors directly leading to goals (3) than every other Premier League team combined so far this season.Thiago Silva joins the list 25 minutes into his debut. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9qeRmZlizw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

Thiago Silva is a born leader!!! Look at how he’s leading this defense to concede 3 goals in 30 minutes . — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) September 26, 2020

Thiago Silva in Ligue 1 vs Thiago Silva in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/JK3rPpMAKR — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 26, 2020

He was handed the captaincy against the Premier League newcomers but soon must have felt a long way from the heights of last month's Champions League final with former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Defender Kyle Bartley added to the scoresheet after 27 minutes as Chelsea yet again failed to secure their first clean sheet of the season and went in 3-0 down at the break.

Despairing Chelsea supporters and gloating rival fans noted that Thiago's slip bore similarities to the famous blunder made by Steven Gerrard in 2014, when the Liverpool captain made a mistake that contributed to his side failing to win the league in an incident that still haunts him to this day.

Thought Thiago Silva was meant to IMPROVE the defense pic.twitter.com/DtPqtqkcsD — kenna (@kennagq) September 26, 2020

When Thiago Silva took the knee before the game it was to ask for forgiveness! #WBACHE — Rants (@rantsnbants) September 26, 2020

I heard Thiago Silva was going to show Maguire levels, didn't know it was the levels of bad defending — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 26, 2020

"It's one of those Steven Gerrard moments, isn't it?" chimed in former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

"The ball goes under his foot. That goal sums them up. They have been so sloppy, so lethargic."

The error meant that Chelsea have made more mistakes than every other team combined just three matches into the season, including slip-ups by the hapless Kepa, signed by the club as the world's most expensive goalkeeper in 2018 but demoted to the bench for the match.

Any fears Chelsea coach Frank Lampard might have had over his 36-year-old defensive addition lacking sharpness were compounded by statistics showing that he was the first Premier League player to make a fatal error in two years.

Turns out Thiago Silva is Brazilian Gerrard — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2020

Thiago Silva finally learning that football is actually difficult when the strikers you're up against haven't just finished a 10 hour shift at the boulangerie — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) September 26, 2020

Thiago Silva not even the best Brazilian centre half in London I'm hearing? pic.twitter.com/RcPFATZizG — James (@ClockEndJamesXI) September 26, 2020

I think Thiago Silva can do a job for Chelsea. But, under pressure, expecting him to be captain and leader - forget about it — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) September 26, 2020

One fan joked that Thiago had instantly proven himself worse than much-maligned Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire.

"I heard Thiago Silva was going to show Maguire levels," they quipped. "Didn't know it was the levels of bad defending."

Thiago did have one apologist in an account dedicated to French football. His shortcomings last season, it said, were glossed over by his younger teammate and countryman, Marquinhos.

The account also argued that Thiago had been moved to the left of the position he was used to and was part of an unusually high defensive line, leaving Chelsea exposed by his lack of pace against the likes of Robinson.

Chelsea and Thiago Silva delivered to us. god of banter, we thank you oooo pic.twitter.com/Fyb4A59xNM — Zoba (@Czooba) September 26, 2020

Thiago Silva being added to Chelsea's defence pic.twitter.com/K09XIlvIEA — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 26, 2020

Re: Thiago Silva | He spent virtually all of last season as the right-sided central defender alongside Presnel Kimpembe - today he plays on the left side - that tweak, although minor, has major impact on how a player utilises his feet in play construction. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 26, 2020

1 - Thiago Silva is the first outfield player to make an error leading to a goal on their Premier League debut since Issa Diop for West Ham against Arsenal in August 2018. Rusty. #WBACHEpic.twitter.com/g3OXZPG74P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

He escaped the ignominy of being one of two substitutions made by Lampard at the break in an attempt to salvage a result from the wreckage of a dire first half.

Midfielders Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi pulled goals back for the Blues, but by then an ominous warning had been loudly sounded to Chelsea fans by Brazilian football expert Tim Vickery.

"I think Thiago Silva can do a job for Chelsea," he began.

"But, under pressure, expecting him to be captain and leader – forget about it."

The defender was substituted shortly after Chelsea's second goal to end a first appearance he will want to forget.