Curtains for Kepa? Chelsea continue summer spending spree with arrival of $28 MILLION goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have continued to splash the cash after announcing the arrival of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, with the move piling more pressure on struggling Blues stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues confirmed Mendy’s signing on Thursday, with the Senegal international inking a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. According to reports, Chelsea have secured the 'keeper for a fee of £22 million ($28 million).

Mendy’s arrival follows the captures of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr this summer, with Chelsea having spent more than £200 million in the process as billionaire Russian owner Roman loosened the purse strings.

It’s official! Edouard Mendy is a Blue! ✍️🔵#WelcomeMendy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2020

"I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my teammates and can't wait to get started," Mendy told the club's website.

The 28-year-old Mendy made 34 appearances for Rennes and kept 13 clean sheets for them in that time, having signed for them last year.

His efforts last season helped Rennes secure third place in Ligue 1 before the campaign was cancelled in April amid the Covid-19 pandemic, earning the French side UEFA Champions League football this season.

The Blues made Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when they plundered him from Athletic Bilbao in a £71.6 million deal in 2018, but the Spaniard has struggled since his move to London.

The 25-year-old kept 23 clean sheets in his first campaign at Chelsea, but only recorded 10 shutouts last season.

His woes were again all-too evident on Sunday when his blunder gifted Liverpool a second goal in their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile errors and unconvincing performances, which has frequently prompted manager Frank Lampard to drop him for many of Chelsea’s most important games, including both UEFA Champions League last-16 legs against Bayern Munich and the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the FA Cup.

Mendy’s arrival will give Lampard a younger alternative to Kepa than Willy Caballero, who turns 39 on September 28.

"As soon as Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club."